LVXURI Releases Synthy New Single 'Consulate Lust'

This Friday LVXURI, the new project of Sera Timms of Black Mare, Ides Of Gemini, Black Math Horseman, will release "Consulate Lust" (pre-save on all streaming platforms). "Consulate Lust" is the latest release in a series of singles in which Timms enlisted cohort Dylan Neal of the band Thief, to co-write and produce. On the song Timms says, "I have to admit I had some serious David Lynch/Mulholland Drive imagery in my head while writing these lyrics, and my body felt like a cross between a Tesla and a Cobra. Fast cars and reckless seduction were par for the course in Aurora Dawn's hot mess LA backstory." The offical lyric video for the single debuted today at AudioFemme along with an exclusive interview with Sera Timms about her new project.

Last month LVXURI shared the official video for "Aurora Dawn." The video for "Aurora Dawn" was directed and produced by LVX VAULT and premiered at Brooklyn Vegan. The song is available now on all streaming platforms to add to your favorite playlists.

LVXURI sounds a bit different than what you might expect. Up until now, Timms' body of work has been dark, heavy, existential and atmospheric. Her new project, LVXURI is fronted by a glamorous, buxom, cigar smoking chanteuse called Aurora Dawn. LVXURI reveals a new body, which will house a new and different canon of work which she calls her "Solar Temple." Aurora Dawn is an amalgamation of an idealized feminine identity, the wandering fortune teller, and the alien erotic dancer seeking to please her mate, the sun, her audience beloved, and herself, as servant of Love.

When Sera is asked how she arrived at such a vastly different visual and sonic style than her previous work, she explains that Aurora Dawn and LVXURI simply showed up in her psyche after an extended psycho-spirtual break with reality, and seemed to be the only world which felt real to her for a time. The thin line between madness and creativity is one Timms knows quite well, and has found a harmony with by allowing this identity and its various accoutrements to exist in the creative sphere.

This round of music and video singles still carries her trademark serpentine rhythms, and reflective lyrical themes, with a sleek pop production polish. This time we find ourselves pulsing to the beat of falling stars, celebrating our existence, and playfully dancing through a cosmic Twin Peaks carnival like world of strange wonder.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: LVXURI