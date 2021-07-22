LOLAA Release Debut Album 'La Marea'

Mexican Canadian Nuevo Pop sisters LOLAA released their bilingual debut album, La Marea, today via Arts & Crafts Mexico, sharing a video for the latest single, "Mitad Sombra Mitad Luz" feat. Graham Wright of Tokyo Police Club.

Discussing, vocalist Lex Valentine stated, "'Mitad Sombra Mitad Luz' is a bilingual love song that takes us through the sweet emotions of a blossoming love between two people as they acknowledge their own personal insecurities and fears, once they decide to take a chance on eachother. We all long for someone who accepts us for who we are, with our past, our shadows, our pain, our love, our light, and shows us that we've found a place where we can feel safe, seen, and where it can feel like home.

The song features Graham Wright of Tokyo Police Club/Girlfriend Material on guest vocals. We chose Graham for the partner vocal because we felt he has the perfect mix of sweetness and croon that we needed, and we've also known G since we were teenagers. Our previous bands toured together then, and we have a lot of good memories together, so the natural chemistry really brought an authentic sweetness and playfulness to the song.

The video directed by Diego Velázquez at Root Films MX, features iconic actress, dancer, and singer Kimbara Kumbara, and fresh face Juan Ele. We think this video is exactly about what the song was written about - unconditional love and acceptance."

Listen here: