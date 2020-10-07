LISTEN: Meghan Trainor Releases New Original Christmas Song 'My Kind of Present'

From "A Very Trainor Christmas."

Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor shares two songs from her forthcoming Christmas record, A Very Trainor Christmas, due out October 30th via Epic Records.

The first is a new original Holiday song, "My Kind of Present," that she wrote with her two brothers, Justin and Ryan Trainor. "My Kind of Present" is one of five original songs set to be featured on the album. The second is her rendition of the classic song, "Last Christmas."

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations.

Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of ITV's The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], "After You" [feat. AJ Mitchell], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath].

In July, she released Treat Myself Deluxe, which featured three new original tracks, including "Make You Dance," and two acoustic recordings of fan favorites. Now, she readies the release of her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, arriving October 30th via Epic Records.

Listen to "My Kind of Present" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles