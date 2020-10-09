LISTEN: Foxanne Debuts Stellar New Single 'Opportunity'

Fresh off appearing on the Season 3 premiere of Long Neck's Around The Campfire.

Fresh off appearing on the Season 3 premiere of Long Neck's Around The Campfire, New York-based indie-pop outfit Foxanne has debuted her new single, "Opportunity", alongside an accompanying music video over on NewJerseyStage as Makin Waves' Song of the Week. The first of a slew of singles that she intends to release ahead of her full-length debut LP, "Opportunity" is an emotive, enchanting track written from the perspective of an unexpected narrator: NASA's Mars Opportunity rover.

"When the rover "died" on Mars people around the world, myself included, had a seriously emotional response. explains Foxanne. "For my 'day job' I am a science writer/communicator and write articles and make videos about space and science. So, naturally, as someone who is passionate about the cosmos, it's trickled its way into my art."

You can check out Foxanne's cosmically-inclined music video for "Opportunity" below. Her 2018 debut EP, halfling is available to stream over on Bandcamp and via your streaming platform of choice.

Foxanne has enchanted listeners and audiences alike with delicately heartbreaking lyrics and vocals that bend from an ethereal falsetto to a raw, chest-shaking belt. Her intimate, vocal-driven brand of Indie-pop is coupled by a backbone of rock-tinged sensibilities, taking her craft to heights matched only by the cosmos she travels during the day as a science communicator. Following the release of her stunning 2018 studio debut EP, halfling, Foxanne has been hard at work finishing up her poignant debut LP, set to premiere in 2020.

Watch the video for "Opportunity" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles