LISA to Release Highly Anticipated Debut Solo Album in 2025

World renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, LISA has announced that her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego, will be released on February 28, 2025 via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. LISA first began teasing the new album last week with a series of social media posts hinting at the album title while also touring Asia for her five city sold-out limited run of fan meet dates. In her official Alter Egoannouncement video, LISA emulates five characters each representing a unique personality. They are represented by the five points on a star, which has become a key emblem in the campaign. The announcement of LISA’s debut solo album comes at the tail end of a record breaking year full of exciting new solo music and high energy performances.

The album announcement follows an exciting week for LISA who recently made headlines on the cover of Billboard as their first ever global cover star. She graced the cover of the magazine for ten Billboard editions including Billboard US, Billboard Arabia, Billboard Brazil, Billboard Canada, Billboard Espanol, Billboard Italia, Billboard Japan, Billboard Korea, and Billboard Philippines. The magazine declared, “LISA has star power in spades” and heralded her as “one of pop’s most exciting stars.” Read the full story here. Earlier in the week, LISA was also featured as one of the cover stars of Vanity Fair’s highly coveted Hollywood Issue in anticipation of her debut acting role in season three of HBO’s The White Lotus. See the cover and read the story here.

LISA’s most recent single from the forthcoming album, “Moonlit Floor”, showcases both her ethereal vocals and immense talent as a rapper while interpolating the 90s hit classic, “Kiss Me,” by Sixpence None The Richer. Listen to “Moonlit Floor” HERE. LISA also saw success with her preceding singles “New Woman,” featuring GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía, and “Rockstar” which quickly propelled to the top of the charts following its release. “Rockstar” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global Ex. US Chart and #4 on the Billboard Global 200 weekly while debuting at #8 on Spotify’s Global Daily Chart and charting in more than 20 markets worldwide. The single also held the #1 spot in Thailand on Spotify, LISA’s home country, for 10 consecutive days and now has nearly 427 million streams. The official music video for “Rockstar,” directed by Henry Scholfield and choreographed by Sean Bankhead, amassed an impressive over 265 million views to date and hit #1 on YouTube’s global weekly chart following release.

Along with the release of the three singles, which all appear on Alter Ego, LISA gave electrifying performances at Global Citizen Festival in NYC and the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. LISA also returned to the VMA stage in September where she performed a medley of “New Woman” and “Rockstar” - watch her performance HERE. She took home the moonperson for Best K-Pop for her single “Rockstar” that night and broke a new record as the first solo act to win in that category multiple times. Additionally, LISA won two awards earlier this month at the MTV EMAs for Best Collaboration for her hit song “New Woman" feat. Rosalia and for Biggest Fans.

About LISA

Lalisa Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. LISA is best known as a member of one of the most popular K-pop girl groups BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has broken several records globally as a solo artist with singles “Lalisa” and “Money” charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and “Money” holding the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 104 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

Most recently, LISA joined forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía for her latest single, “New Woman,” via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Back in June, LISA also released her single, “Rockstar,” via LLOUD Co./RCA Records which was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. “Rockstar'' is LISA’s first solo single released under the new partnership with her management company LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Launched earlier this year, LLOUD CO. was founded by LISA in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. Last month, LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine’s highly coveted September issue and Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari. Keeping the momentum going, LISA was also announced as a co-headliner for this year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park on September 28. LISA joins previously announced headliners Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro, and Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman as host. Global Citizen is the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty and tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity

Outside of music, LISA is set to star in the upcoming season of the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role will mark her major on screen debut and is filming in her native Thailand.

Photo Credit: Wontae Go

