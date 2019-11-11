LIMBS Announced as Support for Diseased & Disguised Tour

Posthardcore band LIMBS will be head banging their way into 2020 as they announce that they will be joining Beartooth and Motionless In White on their upcoming co-headline Diseased & Disguised Tour. Rounding out the explosive line up will be Stick To Your Guns. VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, November 12th at 9am PT, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, November 15th at 10am local time.

LIMBS is currently on tour with Sharptooth and Wristmeetrazor, with stops remaining in Providence, Toronto, Nashville, and more. For a full list of all upcoming shows, please see below or visit www.whoislimbs.com.

Last year LIMBS found a home with UNFD, ahead of the release of their debut album Father's Son, which gives listeners a dark and brooding look at a young man's journey out of religion as he comes to terms with both his upbringing and his own actions.. A conceptual album following a young man breaking free from his indoctrinated upbringing, the album explores the harm it causes and the strength in reclaiming your own life.

LIMBS' latest live video for their album's title track, "Father's Son," was filmed during the band's 2018 tour with Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, and Veil Of Maya. Streaming now, the video captures the electricity and raw power of a LIMBS live show - from headbanging to epic stage dives and beyond. Experience it for yourself when LIMBS hits the stage this month.

Earlier this year LIMBS announced that longtime friend Austin McAuley would bestepping into the role of lead vocalist. McCauley debuted with LIMBS at the end of 2018 while on tour with Currents, giving fans a taste of his energy and passion before bringing it into the studio for new music.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and am very excited for everything in the future. Joining LIMBS really has pushed me musically, and creating these new jams has me so hyped," McAuley shares. "Stepping into this new role has definitely been challenging in some aspects, but it's given me the privilege to join my closest friends on stage every night, as well as further develop the standards in our writing. I believe this new music heavily reflects our movement forward, and quite frankly I'm ready to release more."

McAuley first appeared on "Abandoned," a hard-hitting track that originally premiered on Metal Injection. Most recently the band released their vicious new single "Stare," out now via UNFD.

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Sharptooth:

Nov 11th - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Nov 12th - Providence, RI @ Alchemy

Nov 13th - Manchester, NH @ Jewel

Nov 14th - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

Nov 15th - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

Nov 16th - London, ON @ Call the Office

Nov 17th - Buffalo, NY @ Casa di Francesca's

Nov 18th - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary

Nov 20th - Nashville, TN @ The End

Nov 21st - St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

Nov 22nd - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Beartooth & Motionless In White:

Jan 19th - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Jan 20th - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

Jan 22nd - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Jan 23rd - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Jan 24th - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Jan 25th - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Jan 27th - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

Jan 30th - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution





