LARKINS Release New EP HIT AND RUN

Following the release of their recent track 'Flood', rising Manchester four-piece Larkins drop their highly-anticipated new EP Hit and Run.

An exciting reputation is already being formed - their arena-scale blend of anthemic, synth-laden alt-pop reverberating with a growing number with each subsequent release. Their two offerings for 2019 - the 'TV Dream' EP and the 'Not Enough Love' single have already amassed 5M streams and counting.

Following the release of their well-received singles 'Make You Better', 'Pieces' and 'Flood', the band release the body of work on Good Soldier Records. A finely-crafted mix of melodic futurism and vulnerability which will continue the attention swirling around them right now.

Named in the 'NME 100' for 2020 and already drawing critical attention from tastemakers incl. THE LINE OF BEST FIT and DORK as well as viral support from BBC R1 and Beats 1 (Zane Lowe), 2020 sees Larkins on a new UK tour in April, are already close to selling out their homecoming show at Manchester Academy. They will be the first act ever to achieve this feat without having released a full album.

With festival dates including SXSW, Reading and Leeds - it feels like Larkins are a bona fide force of nature emerging onto the scene.

Originally from Glossop in Derbyshire (the same birthplace as fashion's Dame Vivienne Westwood) before moving to Manchester, Josh Noble and Dom Want (guitar/synth) first started making music together at school, broadening their sound with the addition of Henry Beach (bass/synth) and Joe Gaskell (drums) to begin to craft music that's huge, layered and mixing the kind of natural melody and innovation that will conjure relevant comparisons to the likes of Klaxons and The 1975. Mark as significant Ones to Watch for 2020.

2020 Tour Dates:

APRIL

15th - Bristol, Thekla

16th - Nottingham Rescue Rooms

17th - Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

19th - Glasgow, Stereo

22nd - London, Heaven

23rd - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24th - Liverpool, Academy 2

25th - Manchester, O2 Academy 1

Tickets are available from https://larkins.lnk.to/BeforeTheFlood





Related Articles View More Music Stories