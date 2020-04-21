L7 Unleashes 'Fake Friends' Single ft. Joan Jett

American grunge legends, L7 have taken on the epic task of putting their unabashed spin on a rock & roll classic: Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' "Fake Friends." Featuring lead vocals by Donita Sparks with Joan Jett joining in on guitar and vocals-- "Fake Friends" is released today alongside b-side "Witchy Burn," a swampy take of their 2019 Scatter The Rats album single "Burn Baby". "Witchy Burn" is a slow, spooky version which frontwoman Donita Sparks says is about "mending fences and banning together with non-conformists and freedom advocates because in some people's eyes we are all suspect and would all burn at the stake if it were up to them."

Listen below!



The "Fake Friends" single package was originally planned for release surrounding L7's New Zealand/Australian tour this May, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. "When the tour got cancelled due to this horrible virus, we decided to release the tracks as a way to keep our fans' spirits up a bit, as well as our own," shares Sparks. "New material gets everyone excited and happy and maybe gets them dancing around their cribs. That's something positive the band can do for our fans in these uncertain times. When rock n' roll duty calls, L7 answers."



L7 were welcomed into the Blackheart Records family for their latest album, solidifying an already longstanding bond. "To have Joan's vocals on this track along with mine is super surreal and cool," says Sparks. "Our band has experienced many fake friends, especially when you're down. Some of these people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. Your phone calls aren't returned, etc. It's painful and it sucks. Then you find out who your true friends are."



As a further commitment to fans during this time, Donita has launched a weekly absurdist variety show on the "We Are Hear: On The Air'' streaming network. With special guests including counter-culture icon Lydia Lunch, legendary frontman Daivd Yow (Scratch Acid, The Jesus Lizard), punk provocateur Dani Miller (Surfbort) and Mexican garage-punk artist Teri Gender Bender, The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks will keep viewers on the edge of their couch cushions with music and art performances. New episodes post every Friday @ 3pmPT. This week's guest is Starcrawler's Arrow de Wilde.





