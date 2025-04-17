Kris Delmhorst and Band To Play Northeast US Tour Dates Beginning in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Songwriter Kris Delmhorst is heading back out on tour in support of her highly praised new album, Ghosts in the Garden. Dates begin May 1 in Galway, NY, continue through Maine, Vermont, DC, Brooklyn and wrap up with hometown shows in Northampton and Groton, MA. This is the final leg of a three-part release tour which started in the Midwest in early March and was followed by a West Coast run, with a couple of solo dates in Canada supporting Rose Cousins along the way.

As with the rest of the tour, the Northeast dates will feature the band from the recording of Ghosts: Minnesotan songwriter/producer Erik Koskinen on guitar, Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T, Jeffrey Foucault) on bass and Ray Rizzo (Josh Ritter, Anaïs Mitchell, Amy Helm) on drums. Erik Koskinen will play an opening set in Galway, Bennington, and Waterbury. Jeffrey Foucault, one of several guest singers on the album as well as Delmhorst’s husband, shares the show in Brownfield, ME. Acclaimed Canadian songwriter Rose Cousins, who also provides guest vocals on Ghosts, opens the final four shows and Brooklyn’s own Ana Egge, yet another guest on the album, will also join the bill in Brooklyn.

Tour Dates

5/1 GALWAY NY -c’N’ BULL

5/2 BROWNFIELD ME - STONE MT ARTS CENTER (w Jeffrey Foucault)

5/3 BENNINGTON VT - THE COFFEE BAR

5/4 WATERBURY VT - ZENBARN

5/7 VIENNA VA - JAMMIN JAVA (w Rose Cousins)

5/8 BROOKLYN NY - LITTLEFIELD (w Rose Cousins AND Ana Egge)

5/9 NORTHAMPTON MA - IRON HORSE (w Rose Cousins)

5/10 GROTON MA - GROTON HILL MUSIC CENTER (w Rose Cousins)

ABOUT KRIS DELMHORST

Kris Delmhorst is an American songwriter, singer, instrumentalist, and producer. Over more than 25 years as an independent artist, she has built a body of work characterized by a wide-ranging, genre-agnostic curiosity and constant collaboration. In addition to nine critically acclaimed studio albums, she’s written music for films and TV, contributed as a producer, player, and or/singer to scores of fellow artists’ work, and performed thousands of shows across the US and Europe. Kris Delmhorst lives in western Massachusetts with her husband, the songwriter Jeffrey Foucault, and their daughter.

Photo credit: Louise Bichan

Comments