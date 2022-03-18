King Princess Shares New Track 'For My Friends'

King Princess unveils a new song, "For My Friends," today alongside a video directed by Nick Harwood. The track is taken from her forthcoming, highly anticipated sophomore album, Hold On Baby, out later this year.

"I thought it would be extra fab to begin releasing this new record with a song about my two best friends from high school," King Princess says. "These girls have been through the pits with me, and the more time I spend with them as an adult, the more I'm reminded that they are my home. So thank you my angel horse queens for sticking with me. I love you all and I can't wait to give you this song."

Additionally, King Princess confirms The Hold On Baby Tour, a North American run of headline dates later this year with stops at historic venues including Los Angeles' Greek Theatre and New York's Radio City Music Hall-see full routing below and visit here for more information.

The new song follows "Little Bother" with Fousheé-which Rolling Stone praised as a "glitzy slow-burner"- and a run of tour dates in support of Kacey Musgraves.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, King Princess is a vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose debut single, an ode to untold queer histories titled "1950," became an overnight smash hit with over 560 million streams to date and eventually achieving Platinum status in the United States and Australia.

Her debut album Cheap Queen was released in 2019 via Mark Ronson's Zelig Records/Columbia Records to widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone and others, and she has performed on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Her sold-out tours have taken her across the world with festival sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Governors Ball and Bonnaroo and landed her on the cover of V Magazine, GQ Style UK, Highsnobiety and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

July 5 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount*

July 8 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge*

July 9 - Boise, ID - Revolution*

July 12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom*

July 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center*

July 15 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre*

July 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre*

July 18 - San Diego, CA - SOMA*

July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren*

July 21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Amphitheater*

July 22 - Houston, TX - House of Blues*

July 23 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues*

July 25 - Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

July 26 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District*

September 28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore†

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore†

October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall†

October 5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner†

October 6 - Portland, ME - State Theatre†

October 8 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY†

October 9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore†

October 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE†

October 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre†

October 14 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee†

October 15 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar

† with St. Panther