Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kids Return Release Debut LP 'Forever Melodies'

Kids Return Release Debut LP 'Forever Melodies'

The album was released via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (Polo & Pan, Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Kids Return (Adrien Rozé and Clément Savoye) released their debut album Forever Melodies via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (Polo & Pan, Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

The album packs nostalgia, staggering sincerity, and the duo's limitless love for arranging melodies into ten skillfully refined tracks that touch on breakups, friendship, love, physical anguish, and growing up. It's an intimate journey into space and time: the soundtrack of Adrien and Clément's lives.

Highlighting today's release is the deceptively upbeat track "Am I A Fool ?," as the duo craft an infectiously introspective tune reminiscent of a modern day ELO about anxious feelings of self-doubt. This playful sonic exploration can also be seen across previously released singles "Lost In Los Angeles," "I Will Wait For You," "Forever," "Orange Mountains," "Our Love," and "Melody."

The name Kids Return comes from the Takeshi Kitano film by the same name, one that childhood friends Adrien and Clément immersed themselves in after being quarantined together in Paris in April of 2020, following a failed escape to Los Angeles.

They pulled inspiration from the film, as well as from the soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi, moved by the poetry of the film's story of two friends facing difficult life choices at the pivotal moment of adulthood.

"The movie was our emotional milestone: sensitivity, naivety, melancholy," the band says. This naivety and euphoria became the heart of Kids Return - everything that they create is guided by emotion - allowing themselves to return to these childhood feelings promised by the name they chose.

Listen to the new album here:




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Watch THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Teaser Trailer
October 6, 2022

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Watch the video teaser now!
VIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE TrailerVIDEO: SundanceTV & AMC+ Share TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE Trailer
October 6, 2022

SundanceTV and AMC+ are excited to share an all-new teaser for the sardonic and eye-opening six-part series True Crime Story: Indefensible. In True Crime Story: Indefensible, comedian Jena Friedman (Academy Award nominated writer and WGA winner of Borat 2) travels the country to unspool real cases on the ground. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film TrailerVIDEO: Watch Linda Emond, Jayne Houdyshell & More in the CAUSEWAY Film Trailer
October 6, 2022

Watch the video trailer for 'Causeway,' a new film directed by Lila Neugebauer ('The Waverly Gallery') starring Jennifer Lawrence, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell ('The Music Man,' 'The Humans'), Linda Emond ('Cabaret,' 'Death of a Salesman'), Stephen McKinley Henderson ('A Doll's House Part 2'), Brian Tyree Henry (“Lobby Hero,' 'The Book of Mormon').
VIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Hasan Minhaj & Time for Change Foundation Founder Kim Carter Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 6, 2022

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” star proudly proclaims to Jennifer the love he has for his 94.5 year-old grandmother who lives in India and survived COVID.  Hasan goes on to share their beautiful bond and his grandmother’s gift of poetry.  Then, watch videos of Hasan and Jennifer playing a revealing game of “Would You Rather!”
Shamir to Support Lucius on Tour in NovemberShamir to Support Lucius on Tour in November
October 6, 2022

Philadelphia’s Vegas-born multidisciplinary indie rock tour de force Shamir will join Lucius on tour in November, bringing his enthralling live show to stages across the US. Before he hits the road, you can catch Shamir at Philly Music Fest on October 14th, with Mt. Joy, Mannequin Pussy, Low Cut Connie, Ron Gallo and more. 