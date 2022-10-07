Kids Return Release Debut LP 'Forever Melodies'

Kids Return (Adrien Rozé and Clément Savoye) released their debut album Forever Melodies via Ekleroshock/Hamburger Records (Polo & Pan, Andrea Laszlo de Simone).

The album packs nostalgia, staggering sincerity, and the duo's limitless love for arranging melodies into ten skillfully refined tracks that touch on breakups, friendship, love, physical anguish, and growing up. It's an intimate journey into space and time: the soundtrack of Adrien and Clément's lives.

Highlighting today's release is the deceptively upbeat track "Am I A Fool ?," as the duo craft an infectiously introspective tune reminiscent of a modern day ELO about anxious feelings of self-doubt. This playful sonic exploration can also be seen across previously released singles "Lost In Los Angeles," "I Will Wait For You," "Forever," "Orange Mountains," "Our Love," and "Melody."

The name Kids Return comes from the Takeshi Kitano film by the same name, one that childhood friends Adrien and Clément immersed themselves in after being quarantined together in Paris in April of 2020, following a failed escape to Los Angeles.

They pulled inspiration from the film, as well as from the soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi, moved by the poetry of the film's story of two friends facing difficult life choices at the pivotal moment of adulthood.

"The movie was our emotional milestone: sensitivity, naivety, melancholy," the band says. This naivety and euphoria became the heart of Kids Return - everything that they create is guided by emotion - allowing themselves to return to these childhood feelings promised by the name they chose.

Listen to the new album here: