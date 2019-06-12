Kelsey Lu Premieres FOREIGN CAR Video Directed by Vincent Haycock

Kelsey Lu unveils the video for "Foreign Car" today. The video is directed by Vincent Haycock(Florence + the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Paul McCartney) and filmed in the French countryside.

Additionally, Dropbox helped in the creation of two short films to document the making of "Foreign Car." The films give fans an inside look into the creation process through behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews with Lu and the team of costume designers, choreographers and fellow artists and producers. The first film will be available for viewing beginning June 19 at 10am ET atdropbox.com/kelsey-lu while the second will be posted on June 26 at 10am ET.

Watch the video here:

"Foreign Car" is taken from Lu's debut album, Blood, out now on Columbia Records-listen here.Blood is receiving widespread acclaim with Hypebeast praising, "Nothing short of a menacing vision...the project revels in a sonic appetite that's bright with ideas and overflowing with vivid soundscapes," while The Wall Street Journal praises, "a strong individual vision with plenty of confidence."

Lu recently performed Arizona's FORM Festival where she debuted the Skrillex remix of "Due West" live-listen here. She also performed special shows in Japan and Australia, including Sydney's Vivid Festival where Lu scored the Lighting of the Sails with a film by director Andrew Thomas Huang. Further shows are slated this summer at Berlin's Berghain, London's Kings Placeand Brooklyn's Afropunk Festival.

Blood is Lu's first project in three years since the critically acclaimed Church EP released on True Panther. Lu made Blood with Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, Sampha, Kanye West) as well as additional production from Jamie xx on "Why Knock for You" and "Foreign Car," Adrian Youngeon "Blood" and Skrillex on "Due West." Blood also features work from Lu's sister, the violinistJessica McJunkins.

A vocalist, cellist and producer, Lu left her Charlotte, North Carolina home at 18 to study cello at the prestigious University of North Carolina School of the Arts. She spent several years traveling, including a stint in a squat in Hoboken, NJ, and is now based in Los Angeles. Lu has collaborated and shared stages with the likes of Jamie xx, Florence +the Machine, Solange, Sampha, Blood Orange, Mariah Carey, Skrillex, Oneohtrix Point Never, and many more. Beyond music, her collaborators across film and fashion have included Gucci, Jil Sander, Kahlil Joseph and Kenzo, Sean Frank, Grace Wales Bonner, Telfar, No Sesso, Come Tees and Total Luxury Spa. Earlier this year, Lu graced the cover of V Magazine, shot by Inez & Vinoodh.

KELSEY LU LIVE

June 15 Dark MOFO Tasmania, Australia

July 19 Lunga Festival Iceland

July 22 Kantine am Berghain Berlin, Germany

July 23 Kings Place London, England

August 24 Afropunk Festival Brooklyn, New York

KELSEY LU-BLOOD

1. Rebel

2. Pushin Against The Wind

3. Due West

4. KINDRED I

5. Why Knock for You

6. Foreign Car

7. Poor Fake

8. Too Much

9. I'm Not in Love

10. KINDRED II

11. Atlantic

12. Down2ridE

13. Blood





