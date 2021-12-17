Kelly Monrow Releases Highly Anticipated EP 'PRONOIA'

Actress Kelly Dowdle, best known for her roles in Billions, Lucifer, American Crime Story, the upcoming film Three Days Rising, Scandal Made Me Famous, Big Momma's House 2 and more has released a new EP PRONOIA under the moniker, Kelly Monrow.

In celebration of the new EP, she has also released two brand new videos for two of the songs on the EP, "Not If You Stay" and "Wide Open."

Kelly Dowdle is a native Texan. She attended the University of Texas where she received her undergraduate degree in Radio, Television, and Film.

Kelly hopes to inspire others through her creative work to not care about the outcome but to stay focused in the joy of the process, always following your heart and doing what makes you happy.

Watch the new music videos here:

Listen to the new album here: