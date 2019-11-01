Kelly Clarkson Announces Las Vegas Residency

GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has announced that she will be headlining a brand-new Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, opening on Wednesday, April 1 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

To celebrate the announcement of her Las Vegas residency, Clarkson performs a very special Kellyoke medley. Tune in to today's show to see the performance and stay tuned to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" broadcast and social media next week for additional pre-sale announcements. For "The Kelly Clarkson Show" show times, please check your local listings.

Watch the announcement below!

Designed exclusively for the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Kelly and her longtime band will immerse fans in a one-of-a-kind up-close music experience that rocks through her nearly two-decade long catalog of award-winning smash hits. Clarkson will also offer VIP Experiences that bundle premium tickets with exclusive show perks like a stage-side bar. A limited number of meet and greets will also be available for purchase. Experience details are available at: KellyClarkson.com/Vegas

"I've always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there," said Kelly Clarkson. "So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I'm so excited to create my own!"

Exclusive pre-sale ticket access will run from Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, November 7 at 10 p.m. PT, with public on-sale access kicking off at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, November 8.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Kelly Clarkson: Invincible. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, November 7 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. For additional ticket on-sale information please visit KellyClarkson.com/Vegas.

The 16 performances going on sale are:

Apr. 2020: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11

July 2020: 29, 31

Aug. 2020: 1, 5, 7, 8

Sept. 2020: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

General ticket prices begin at $59 plus applicable tax and fees. Tickets may be purchased online at KellyClarkson.com/Vegas or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.





