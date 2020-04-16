Kelly Clarkson Shares New Song 'I Dare You'

GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has unveiled her brand new single "I Dare You" - available now via Atlantic Records. Penned by Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay, Maren Morris) and Ben West (P!nk, Lady Antebellum) with production by longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez), the track is a sensational anthem of resilience by way of love and positivity.

Listen below!

"I Dare You" arrives alongside a five-track collection of multi-language duet versions, sung with a canon of internationally acclaimed vocalists in their native tongue. The bundle sees Clarkson joined by Zaz ("Appelle Ton Amour" - French Version), Faouzia ("كنتحداك" - Arabic Version), Blas Cantó ("Te Reto A Amar" - Spanish Version), Glasperlenspiel ("Trau Dich" - German Version) and Maya Buskila ("בוא נראה" - Hebrew Version) - truly encapsulating the song's message of all-inclusivity. Clarkson will also share a world premiere performance music video for "I Dare You" on today's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, singing virtually with her global duet partners.

"This is my favorite/hardest project that I've ever worked on" explained Clarkson. "It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages. We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn't be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you."

Last year proved to be monumental for Clarkson, kicking off with a 28-show US arena tour in support of her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated eighth studio album, Meaning of Life. Clarkson has captivated viewers on small and large screens alike - earning her third win as coach on NBC's The Voice (to which she returned a fifth time for the show's current 18th season) and voicing characters in STXFilms' UglyDolls & Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour. She also made the highest rated daytime debut in seven years with her very own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated by NBCUniversal Television Distribution), which received a nomination for Best Talk Show at the 10th Critics' Choice Television Awards.

Clarkson is due to host the Billboard Music Awards for a third consecutive year in 2020, in addition to kicking off her recently-announced Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, on July 29th at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. For ticket and show information, please visit KellyClarkson.com/Vegas.





Related Articles View More Music Stories