Kelly Clarkson Shares 'I Dare You' Remix

GRAMMY-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson has shared the dancefloor-ready Eden Prince Remix of her brand new single "I Dare You"- available now via Atlantic Records. The high energy remix marks the first of four set to arrive over the next month, including reworks by Arkadi, Gozzi and Lash.

Listen below!

Penned by Natalie Hemby (The Highwomen, Kacey Musgraves), Laura Veltz (Dan + Shay, Maren Morris) and Ben West (P!nk, Lady Antebellum) with production by longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez), "I Dare You" is a sensational anthem of resilience by way of love and positivity - having amassed over 8 million total streams to date. The single arrived last month alongside a five-track collection of multi-language duet versions, sung with a canon of internationally acclaimed vocalists in their native tongue - including Zaz ("Appelle Ton Amour" - French Version), Faouzia ("كنتحداك" - Arabic Version), Blas Cantó ("Te Reto A Amar" - Spanish Version), Glasperlenspiel ("Trau Dich" - German Version) and Maya Buskila ("בוא נראה" - Hebrew Version). Clarkson debuted "I Dare You" with a virtual duet performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, followed by appearances on the TODAY Show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers & more. Next week will see another performance of the song for the season finale of The Voice, airing May 19th on NBC.

Last year proved to be monumental for Clarkson, kicking off with a 28-show US arena tour in support of her critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated eighth studio album, Meaning of Life. Clarkson has captivated viewers on small and large screens alike - earning her third win as coach on NBC's The Voice (to which she returned a fifth time for the show's current 18th season) and voicing characters in STXFilms' UglyDolls & Universal Pictures' Trolls World Tour. She also made the highest rated daytime debut in seven years with her very own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated by NBCUniversal Television Distribution), which received a nomination for Best Talk Show at the 10th Critics' Choice Television Awards. Clarkson is due to host the Billboard Music Awards for a third consecutive year in 2020, in addition to kicking off her debut Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Invincible, in 2021 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.





