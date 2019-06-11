Keith Urban to Headline Grand Opening of Sydney Coliseum Theatre

West HQ Chief Executive Officer Richard Errington today announced that Grammy and ARIA Award winning global star Keith Urban will officially open the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ on Saturday 21 December with a headline performance. The venue's Official Grand Opening Performance, a special 'Keith Urban and Friends' concert, has been created especially for the Sydney Coliseum Theatre and will feature performances by special guest Australian artists.

Urban last performed in Australia in January and February this year as part of his GRAFFITI U World Tour Australia, and is the reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year. Urban's concerts, critically praised the world over, feature his highly unpredictable, electrifying stage show along with his best-known hits, from his multiple #1 albums.

The performance follows the recent release of Urban's new single 'We Were', a reflective mid-tempo ode to mischievous youth.

Sydney Coliseum Theatre's announcement is seen as a major coup for the region with an international star such as Keith Urban agreeing to launch the $100M venue as the new centre for arts and entertainment in Greater Western Sydney.

West HQ CEO Richard Errington said: "Today's announcement of such an incredible opening act is just the beginning of a long-term plan to bring the very best artistic and entertainment content to Greater Sydney. We are thrilled to be able to launch Sydney's new world-class venue with an Award-winning performer of Keith Urban's calibre and can't wait to see him light up the stage at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ for our Grand Opening in December!





