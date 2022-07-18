Keith Urban Joined by Breland During 'The Speed of Now' World Tour Stop

People always say, "You never know what might happen at a Keith Urban concert." That never rang truer than it did this past weekend during the Cincinnati stop on THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.

Not only did Urban treat fans to a surprise appearance by Breland, but the four-time GRAMMY Award winner performed a song that he's never played live before.

The two brought the crowd to its feet with a frantic performance of "Out The Cage," the opening track on Urban's last album The Speed of Now Part 1, that features Breland. Strap in and stay tuned. Later this week THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR will roll into Mansfield's Xfinity Center and Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater.

It's been nearly four years since Keith Urban has toured the United States, and if his concerts over the weekend in Tampa and West Palm Beach are any indication, this is going to be one tour not to miss. From the first second that Urban took the stage, it was as if he was shot from a cannon.

The tour, which launched in the U.K. last month to rave reviews, features 3x GRAMMY© nominee and special guest Ingrid Andress. "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" rolls onward to Toronto with two sold-out shows on July 8th and 9th. For information on where to get tickets go to here.

Watch a clip from the performance here:

.@breland thank you SO much for not only writing and featuring on this song w/ me but for jumping in to shred it LIVE in Cinci !!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOO !! Love ya pic.twitter.com/DcBLXKCTdO - Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 18, 2022

THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR

July 8 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage

July 9 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage

July 10 - Canandaigua - CMAC

July 15 - Cleveland - Blossom Music Center

July 16 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center

July 22 - Mansfield - Xfinity Center

July 23 - Bangor - Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 - Gilford - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 - Holmdel - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 - Bristow - Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 - Camden - BB&T Pavilion

August 4 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place

August 5 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place

August 6 - Orange Beach - The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 - Charlotte - PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 - Raleigh - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 - Virginia Beach - Veterans United Home LoansAmphitheater

August 18 - Rogers - Walmart AMP

August 19 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 - Des Moines - Iowa State Fair

August 26 - Detroit - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 27 - Indianapolis - Ruoff Music Center

August 28 - Milwaukee - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 - Lake Tahoe - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 2 - Lake Tahoe - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 - Mountain View - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 - Phoenix - Footprint Center

September 9 - San Diego - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 - Los Angeles - The Forum

September 15 - Salt Lake City - USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 - Denver - Ball Arena

September 17 - Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 - Grand Rapids - Van Andel Arena

September 23 - Columbus - Nationwide Arena

September 24 - Chicago - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 - Kansas City - T-Mobile Center

September 30 - Oklahoma City - Paycom Center

October 1 - Ft. Worth - Dickies Arena

October 6 - Lexington - Rupp Arena

October 7 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

October 8 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena

October 13 - Savannah - Enmarket Arena

October 14 - Knoxville - Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 - Charleston - Charleston Coliseum

October 20 - Wilkes Barre - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 - Uncasville - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 - Belmont Park - UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 - Madison - Alliant Energy Center

November 4 - Peoria - Peoria Civic Center

November 5 - St. Paul - Xcel Energy Center