Keith Urban Joined by Breland During 'The Speed of Now' World Tour Stop
Later this week, THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR will roll into Mansfield’s Xfinity Center and Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater.
People always say, "You never know what might happen at a Keith Urban concert." That never rang truer than it did this past weekend during the Cincinnati stop on THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.
Not only did Urban treat fans to a surprise appearance by Breland, but the four-time GRAMMY Award winner performed a song that he's never played live before.
The two brought the crowd to its feet with a frantic performance of "Out The Cage," the opening track on Urban's last album The Speed of Now Part 1, that features Breland. Strap in and stay tuned. Later this week THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR will roll into Mansfield's Xfinity Center and Bangor's Maine Savings Amphitheater.
It's been nearly four years since Keith Urban has toured the United States, and if his concerts over the weekend in Tampa and West Palm Beach are any indication, this is going to be one tour not to miss. From the first second that Urban took the stage, it was as if he was shot from a cannon.
The tour, which launched in the U.K. last month to rave reviews, features 3x GRAMMY© nominee and special guest Ingrid Andress. "THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR" rolls onward to Toronto with two sold-out shows on July 8th and 9th. For information on where to get tickets go to here.
Watch a clip from the performance here:
.@breland thank you SO much for not only writing and featuring on this song w/ me but for jumping in to shred it LIVE in Cinci !!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOO !! Love ya pic.twitter.com/DcBLXKCTdO- Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) July 18, 2022
THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR
July 8 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage
July 9 - Toronto - Budweiser Stage
July 10 - Canandaigua - CMAC
July 15 - Cleveland - Blossom Music Center
July 16 - Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center
July 22 - Mansfield - Xfinity Center
July 23 - Bangor - Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 - Gilford - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 - Holmdel - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Bristow - Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 - Camden - BB&T Pavilion
August 4 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place
August 5 - Jacksonville - Daily's Place
August 6 - Orange Beach - The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 - Charlotte - PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 - Raleigh - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 - Virginia Beach - Veterans United Home LoansAmphitheater
August 18 - Rogers - Walmart AMP
August 19 - St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 - Des Moines - Iowa State Fair
August 26 - Detroit - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 27 - Indianapolis - Ruoff Music Center
August 28 - Milwaukee - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 - Lake Tahoe - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 2 - Lake Tahoe - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 - Mountain View - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 - Phoenix - Footprint Center
September 9 - San Diego - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 - Los Angeles - The Forum
September 15 - Salt Lake City - USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 - Denver - Ball Arena
September 17 - Wichita - INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 - Grand Rapids - Van Andel Arena
September 23 - Columbus - Nationwide Arena
September 24 - Chicago - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 - Kansas City - T-Mobile Center
September 30 - Oklahoma City - Paycom Center
October 1 - Ft. Worth - Dickies Arena
October 6 - Lexington - Rupp Arena
October 7 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena
October 8 - Atlanta - State Farm Arena
October 13 - Savannah - Enmarket Arena
October 14 - Knoxville - Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 - Charleston - Charleston Coliseum
October 20 - Wilkes Barre - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 - Uncasville - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 - Belmont Park - UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 - Madison - Alliant Energy Center
November 4 - Peoria - Peoria Civic Center
November 5 - St. Paul - Xcel Energy Center