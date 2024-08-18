Kate Vogel Releases New Single 'Light at the End of the Tunnel'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dynamic Nashville-based singer/songwriter Kate Vogel has shared her hopeful new song “light at the end of the tunnel.” Blending Gracie Abrams-esque vocal airiness with Kacey Musgraves guitar licks, Kate has created a hopeful anthem as the hard-earned continuation to her 2019 song “Reasons to Stay.” “Reasons to Stay” was the first song Kate wrote and released after her battle with depression came to a head. “light at the end of the tunnel” is a reminder to everyone battling demons that they also have “part two” to their story.

About the track, Kate reflected, “‘light at the end of the tunnel' is like the older sister to my viral song "Reasons To Stay." It's a hopeful glimpse into the things that have happened on my healing journey since struggling with suicidal thoughts, moving through and past my pain, and returning to making music again. It's about seeing the impact you can make on others and learning that the path you had to take is what made you who you are. It's a reminder that there's hope and light at the other end of the tunnel even when it doesn't feel like there is. Keep moving forward through the darkness until you find the light again."

The new track joins previous releases, “Next Thing You Know,” and “Broke Up On My Birthday” from her upcoming project soft out September 20th. The record is the first from the singer songwriter since her long-awaited debut album Someone I'm Proud Of. soft is a hopeful rebirth for the singer-songwriter.

Equal parts unflinchingly honest and fiercely hopeful, Kate Vogel is an artist for healing. Her introspective, piano-driven balladry reaches far beyond her hometown of Nashville to tug on heartstrings worldwide. At the young age of 15, Vogel was signed as a singer-songwriter, but her quick start in the music industry came to an abrupt halt due to a tragic onslaught of trauma. She was artistically inactive for nearly a decade.

Vogel's triumphant return in 2019, a single titled “Reasons to Stay,” became a viral hit practically overnight. Now amassing over 40 million streams across major platforms, “Reasons to Stay” highlights Vogel's gift to pair heavy-hitting lyrics with an impossibly delicate musical touch. Her long-awaited debut album Someone I'm Proud Of arrived in 2021, courageously untangling themes of generational trauma, sexual assault, and the uphill struggle for self-love with soulful lyrics and Americana-inspired arrangements. Her careful journey in healing has led us to a new era for the singer.

Vogel now splits her time between L.A. and Nashville, representing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention with state and federal governments and serving on the L.A. board, all while recording her second album. Vogel is a living testament to the truth of her viral, whisper-sung proclamation: “The beauty will outweigh the pain.”

Kate has been a vocal mental health advocate for years now. She works very closely with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and even represented the organization on Capitol Hill in support for LGBTQI+ youth, mental health services for students, the 988 crisis text line, veterans, and equitable access to care.

soft Tracklist:

soft next thing you know over you when I feel it unamerican dream kids in ohio broke up on my birthday light at the end of the tunnel

