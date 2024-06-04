Kate Davis Shares Lush New Track 'DDR'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back now with an aching track whose title is derived from poignant youthful memories, Kate Davis shares her new single, “DDR.” “Anyone remember the Dance Dance Revolution home mat?” she muses. “The particular crunch under the various foot force of neighbor kids. The impeccable song list. I go back to these times when life gets real.”

Produced by one of Davis’s collaborators – “legend Micah Preite,” she says fondly – “DDR” follows the release of Davis’s recent single, “Cunty Bang Bang,” as well as last year’s critically acclaimed sophomore record, Fish Bowl. “Melodically memorable and twisted in unique and alluring ways, Fish Bowl marks Kate Davis’s true arrival,” praises Variety. Drawing from a vast catalog of literary and visual references including Carl Jung’s conceptualization of the Hero’s Journey and Wim Wenders’s cinematic exploration of liminal spaces as a backdrop for her intricate medley of art-rock, pop and folk sensibilities, Fish Bowl is catharsis – ethereal, biting, and psychological. Listen to it in full here.

Having recently played two dates with Bar Italia in the Pacific Northwest, Davis will be performing at the first Tarboo Fest in Quilcene, Washington next month. More details can be found here.

Photo credit: Maddie Deutch

