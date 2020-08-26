Kasbo Drops New Single 'Show You'

The Swedish electronic producer released the song today.

Swedish electronic producer Kasbo has unveiled his new single 'Show You', out 26th August via Foreign Family Collective / Counter Records.



A typically polished electronic cut, 'Show You' sees Kasbo return to his signature indie-electronica sound, with the Gothenburg-born artist combining mutated vocals, shimmering production and sparse instrumentation to create a melodic, ethereal creation.



It follows recent single 'Play Pretend' a smooth, emotion-tinged track featuring fellow Swedish artist Ourchives, which came with a thought-provoking official video. The track has amassed more than half a million streams in just over a month, heightening the anticipation for Kasbo's sophomore album The Making Of A Paracosm.

His Swedish heritage plays a large part both thematically and instrumentally in the project, which features collaborations from a host of Swedish creatives, including Frida Sundemo, Freja The Dragon, Nea and NOOMI, as well as a notable appearance from Vancouver Sleep Clinic.



Kasbo explains: "When I made 'Show You' I wanted to make a song by building a hook out of a long vocal sample by cutting bits and pieces together and creating something different. After writing the piano progression, the song came together as this beautiful soft-spoken love song which I really resonated with, it was careful. I like the idea of repetition in music, especially in lyrics."



He continues: "Even though lyrics might say the same thing, they have different intonations or meanings depending on the music that happens beneath, which creates these lovely nuances in something as simple a phrase repeating over and over again."



Since the release of his debut album Places We Don't Know in 2018, the Gothenburg artist has gone from strength to strength drawing plaudits and boasting over 200 million streams and the support from heavyweight media including Fader, Complex, Dancing Astronaut and more.



He has performed at a number of internationally renowned festivals, such as Coachella, Firefly, Life is Beautiful and more, also selling out major North American venues on his first-ever headline tour, including the Bowery Ballroom in New York and Fonda in LA. Last year he toured with dance music behemoths ODESZA on their run and capped off 2019 with an epic set at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.



His second lauded single release in quick succession, 'Show You' sees Kasbo ensure expectations are high for his forthcoming LP.

Listen to "Show You" here:

