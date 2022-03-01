Karine Hannah Releases Stripped Down Version Of Kiss Hit 'I Was Made For Loving You'

Karine Hannah molds classic Kiss hit, "I Was Made For Loving You," into a power ballad fit only for the Queen of Cover Songs. The song is now available on all digital streaming platforms. Click here to listen.

Karine's newest cover proves that when you strip away the face paint, big hair, and metallic outfits from Kiss's classic rock anthem "I Was Made For Loving You," you can get mask-free, sentimental rock. The sensual nature within the lyrics "I was made for loving you baby, you were made for loving me" steers away from Kiss's theatrical sex energy and instead reveals a more profound passion within these familiar lyrics. The gentle instrumentals allow the listener to feel a genuine connection rather than a longing for a one-night stand. Karine's emotion pours out in her voice through her genuine rasp and impressive higher register wails.

"I chose to make a reimagined interpretation of Kiss's song 'I Was Made for Loving You,' because I knew stripping it and slowing it down would reveal a powerful & haunting melody." - Karine Hannah

70's rock was classified by driving guitar parts, drum grooves that have been unheard of prior, emotive lyrics, and catchy melodic rhythms. However, in that era, the lyrics and melody were often overlooked in favor of the groove of the songs. Karine set out to shed new light on this rock anthem. She is accompanied only by a beautiful piano part, allowing her soaring vocals and harmonies to shine. She draws you in from the first note to the final breath and keeps you hanging onto every word she sings. This song showcases her range, but also the vocal nuances and inflection as she beautifully conveys the emotional experience of this song.

"I Was Made For Loving You" Credits

Written by Paul Stanley, Vini Poncia, Desmond Child

Produced by Josh Harris

Mastering: Moontree Mastering

Distributed By: Heart Songs Music Group

