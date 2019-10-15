Karen O & Danger Mouse To Perform At Brooklyn's Kings Theatre

Following two sold out nights at LA's Ace Theatre, Karen O & Danger Mouse are bringing their very special live performance of their collaborative album, Lux Prima, to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Thursday, November 14. This one-of-a-kind show which features a twelve-piece band and multiple costume changes will be the only New York live engagement in support of the album released earlier this year on BMG.

Presales begin tomorrow, October 16 at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets on sale to the public Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit here for more information.

Lux Prima, the first collaboration from the iconic Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman and the legendary musician-producer, was released in March to widespread critical acclaim. In celebration of the album, Karen O & Danger Mouse presented a companion piece, the groundbreaking immersive installation "An Encounter with Lux Prima" in April with a completely sold out run at Los Angeles' Marciano Art Foundation.

Watch a documentary short chronicling the 18-month development of the installation-directed by Luisa Conlon and Max Knight, produced in partnership with Dropbox and featuring interviews with many of the installation's collaborators-here.

In addition to four albums with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and a solo album, Crush Songs, Grammy-nominated O has contributed to soundtracks for Where The Wild Things Are and Her, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Grammy-winning artist Danger Mouse's projects include Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells and Danger Doom as well as work with Adele, The Black Keys, Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky and beyond.





Related Articles View More Music Stories