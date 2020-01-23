Karen O & Danger Mouse Debut Cover of Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day'

Karen O & Danger Mouse unveil an Amazon Original cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," available only on Amazon Music, today-listen here. The brand-new take on Lou Reed's classic song is now available across all tiers of Amazon Music- including in Ultra HD, the highest streaming quality available, on Amazon Music HD.

Furthermore, the duo are nominated for Best Rock Performance for "Woman," taken from their collaborative album Lux Prima, at this weekend's 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Lux Prima, the first collaboration from the iconic Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman and the legendary musician-producer, was released on BMG this past March to widespread critical acclaim. Coinciding with the album's release, the pair performed what Rolling Stone called a "stunning", Spike Jonze, directed live version of "Woman" on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

In addition to four albums with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and a solo album, Crush Songs, 6-time Grammy-nominated O has contributed to soundtracks for Where The Wild Things Are and Her, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. Including this year's Grammy announcement, Danger Mouse now holds 22 nominations with 6 wins to date as well as two Golden Globes nominations with 1 win for his work with U2 on "Ordinary Love." His additional projects include Gnarls Barkley, Broken Bells and Danger Doom as well as work with Adele, The Black Keys, Gorillaz, A$AP Rocky and beyond.

Amazon Music listeners can find Karen O and Danger Mouse's cover of "Perfect Day" on the playlist, The Setlist, which celebrates the best music of the moment in indie rock. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Lou Reed and Karen O" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





Related Articles View More Music Stories