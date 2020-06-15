Karen Harding and Digital Farm Animals Release New Collaboration, 'Undo My Heart'

Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Karen Harding has linked up with UK artist Digital Farm Animals on new single 'Undo My Heart', out 12th June via Ultra.

Listen below!



Honing into Harding's trademark vocal house sound, 'Undo My Heart' finds that perfect middle ground between raw emotion and infectious dancefloor energy. The track sees her continue with her productive start to the new decade, having recently collaborated with the likes of Wh0, Paul Woolford and Wilkinson.



With over 300 million combined streams and 2 million monthly listeners, Karen Harding is best known for Platinum-certified debut smash 'Say Something', co-written and produced with the Grammy-nominated MNEK. She has since featured on and co-wrote a slew of infectious dancefloor slayers, working with Blonde, Tujamo, Wilkinson, Tom Zanetti, Example and Purple Disco Machine to name a few.



Digital Farm Animals has previously worked as a songwriter and producer with Noah Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Danny Ocean, Becky G, Alan Walker, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Galantis, will.i.am, Little Mix and more.



A fresh, emotionally charged slice of vocal dance music, 'Undo My Heart' sees Karen Harding at her bold best.

Related Articles View More Music Stories