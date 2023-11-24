Kamaiyah Releases New Album 'Another Summer Night' Ft Jay Worthy & 03 Greedo

After recently releasing a collaborative project, The Am3rican Dream, with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, Kamaiyah is back with her new album, Another Summer Night, which is now available.

The former XXL Freshmen Class member's swagger and charismatic raps shine through on Another Summer Night, and the funky, freaky spirit of her hometown of Oakland remains a core and vital element in her music. Along with the release of her new album, Kamaiyah also released a new video for “Steppin',” which can be viewed below.

“I took a year break, and during that process, I listened to fans to fill the deficit of what they wanted. One, they clearly wanted another album that mirrored A Good Night In The Ghetto, and two, they wanted consistency. This project is the inception of both” Kamaiyah affirms. “Another Summer Night is the graduation of A Good Night In The Ghetto, and the beginning of the new life me and my supporters will have together. I don't know where this new life will take us, but one thing I do know is we will have fun getting there.”

The album features appearances by Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo.

Watch Kamaiyah's “Steppin” Video: