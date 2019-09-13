Kalie Shorr Releases Two Songs Off Album 'Open Book'

Country trailblazer, Kalie Shorr is releasing two additional tracks in preparation for her upcoming album Open Book today. Premiered by Taste of Country, "Too Much To Say" is an honest take on being honest and a fitting introduction to Shorr's new sonic direction. Tapering the rock n' roll sound to a more sustained acoustic vibe, her second song debuted by The Boot, "Escape," is an emotionally raw but hopeful piece that has proven to be a fan favorite at Shorr's live shows. Both songs are available instantly with the pre-order of the album which officially launches today along with a Spotify pre-save campaign. These dynamic songs are just a taste of what is to come as she will be releasing her debut full-length album Open Book on September 27. Additionally, nationally-syndicated radio host, Bobby Bones, is featuring Shorr's first single from the new record, "Lullaby," this week on his acclaimed Women of iHeartCountry radio show.



"If the defiant, country-blues snap response to a casual conversation is representative of where Open Book is headed, it's about to get raw and real in a way Netflix hasn't yet scripted." - Billy Dukes, Taste of Country on "Too Much to Say"



"There's parallels to be drawn between 'Escape' and Kacey Musgraves' early hit 'Merry Go Round,' as both detail the vices that trap people in their situations. However, Shorr's song has a blunt, heartbreaking bent that sets it apart." - Angela Stefano, The Boot



Kalie Shorr is currently opening for LeAnn Rimes and will be playing Norwalk, Conn. on October 25 and Rochester, N.H. on October 27 along with her 15th Grand Ole Opry appearance on September 28. She also recently dropped a music video for her single "Lullaby" which was debuted by Refinery29. The announcement of her album and debut of its first single was featured by Rolling Stone in August. Shorr has been highlighted as one to watch by Rolling Stone, Huffington Post, Taste of Country, One Country and has been featured in Teen Vogue as "10 Female Artists Who Are Changing the Music Game."



Kalie Shorr burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit "Fight Like A Girl". The Portland, Maine singer-songwriter became a Sirius XM "Highway Find" and was spotlighted by Spotify, Apple Music, CMT, Radio Disney Country, Taste of Country, and even Billboard magazine. In 2017, Kalie released her Slingshot EP to positive reviews and was named "New Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, "The New Nashville" by Teen Vogue and one of "2017's Hottest Artists Under 25" by Taste of Country. Named a CMT Next Women of Country and a "Top 10 Country Artists To Watch In 2018" by the Huffington Post, Kalie released her last EP Awake to critical acclaim and toured with Sara Evans and RaeLynn on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. On March 31, 2018, Kalie fulfilled a life-long dream when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut calling it "one of the most emotional experiences of my life" and has since gone on to play the Opry 14 times. In late 2018, she headlined the Walmart/Pepsi "Road to the CMA Awards" Tour raising awareness for the 52nd annual CMA Awards telecast. And in November, Radio Disney Country launched a daily radio series called "Let The Girls Play" hosted by Kalie and fellow Song Suffragette Savannah Keyes. Kalie's message of female empowerment has led to praise for her "social advocacy" [NPR] and let to features on PBS NewsHour, NPR's "Morning Edition" and "On Point" in addition to ELLE Magazine. Kalie's first-ever full-length album, Open Book, is set to release on September 27 with single releases preceding.





