Kali Uchis to Play 'Sincerely' Arena Tour Across 24 North American Cities

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY®-winning global recording artist Kali Uchis has announced her much-anticipated Kali Uchis - The Sincerely, Tour—a 24-city North American headline arena run supporting her fifth studio album Sincerely, which was released just last week via Capitol Records – stream HERE. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on August 14 in Portland, OR, at Moda Center. It will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Toronto, and Chicago among others before wrapping up on September 25 at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

The tour arrives on the heels of Uchis’ fifth studio album, Sincerely, released just last week amidst widespread anticipation. Her most intimate and vulnerable body of work to date, the 14-track record is a testament to the curative power of deep love, and a powerful representation of the way Uchis romanticizes life and her inner world. Written and executive produced by Uchis, Sincerely, finds the genre-traversing star feeling more herself than ever. The project arrived alongside an official music video for standout track “All I Can Say”, a cinematic performance piece directed by Bethany Vargas, inspired by classic film noir and the 1950’s showcasing Kali Uchis transformed into a timeless on-screen siren – watch HERE.

Next, she will return to North America for a headlining arena run kicking off on August 14 in Portland, OR. Through late summer and early fall she will make stops across the country playing some of her largest venues to date including The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 24-city tour concludes on September 25th in Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena.

Joining Uchis on all dates are Thee Sacred Souls, the 11-piece band from San Diego whose lush, analog sound and heartfelt performances have earned them a devoted fanbase. Following a series of sold-out shows, including three nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and a headlining performance at Brooklyn Paramount, the tour marks its debut on arena stages. Thee Sacred Souls have also just released their first new song of the year in "We Don't Have To Be Alone," recorded during the sessions for the band's sophomore album Got A Story To Tell, released last October on Daptone Records.

Tickets will be available starting with various presales (details below) beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 16 at 10 AM local time on KaliUchis.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Kali Uchis Presents: The Sincerely, Tour in the U.S through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Wednesday, May 14 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, May 15 at 10 PM local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general public beginning Thursday, May 15 at 10 AM local time through Thursday, May 15 at 10 PM local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, group photo on stage, pre-show VIP Lounge, VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

KALI UCHIS - THE SINCERELY, TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Aug 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Mon Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Aug 23 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sun Aug 24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Wed Aug 27 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Thu Aug 28 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sat Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Aug 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Sep 04 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Fri Sep 05 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Sep 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Sep 08 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Wed Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Sep 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Sep 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

ABOUT KALI UCHIS:

Global superstar, GRAMMY®-winning recording artist Kali Uchis has been hailed as a rare talent since she emerged. With artful forays into R&B, alt-pop, reggaeton, and Latin strains, she’s has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: from her 2015 mixtape Por Vida, to her 2018 debut LP Isolation, the 2020 Spanish set Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), 2023's Red Moon in Venus, which features the 2x Platinum-certified “Moonlight,” and was regaled by TIME Magazineas the ‘Best Album of the Year,’ 2024’s ORQUÍDEAS, and now her most personal body of work, her forthcoming fifth studio album Sincerely, (5/9).

In 2024, ORQUÍDEAS launched Uchis’ career to new heights. Her highest charting album to date (debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200), the critically adored record — which was her fourth album overall and second in Spanish — was led by crossover singles like the Platinum-certified “Igual Que un Ángel”with Peso Pluma (#1 on Hot Latin Songs, #23 on the Hot 100) and Gold-certified “Labios Mordidos” with KAROL G (#10 on Hot Latin Songs, #97 on the Hot 100). ORQUÍDEAS was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 GRAMMY® Awards, Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin GRAMMYs, and took home trophies from the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards. The set closed the year on numerous “Best Albums” lists, racking up glowing praise from countless outlets including Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, and The New York Times.

Amid consistent acclaim and honors — including nine GRAMMY®-nominations and a 2021 win in the category of Best Dance Song for her appearance on Kaytranada’s “10%”— Uchis’ major breakthrough came with her own 2021 smash hit “telepatía,” which has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and was the Hot 100’s longest running Spanish-language song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak. Uchis is now on the way to reaching the Spotify Billions Club three times over with the smash success of songs “telepatía,” Tyler, The Creator’s “See You Again” (featuring Kali Uchis),” and soon to be “Moonlight.” Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Uchis has gone on to collaborate and share the stage with the likes of SZA, Tyler the Creator, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Snoop Dogg, Rauw Alejandro, and her longtime partner Don Toliver, with whom she welcomed her first child last year. Uchis has toured the world over on multiple sold-out headlining runs, the most recent of which saw her playing arenas, as well as celebrated sets at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits, Tropicalia, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and many more.

Photo Credit: Zach Apo-Tsang

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 22% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 13% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 8% Vote Now!