Kali Uchis Debuts New Song 'Solita'

Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Kali Uchis debuts a new song, "Solita," today. Produced by Tainy (J Balvin, Bad Bunny), the track is Uchis' first bilingual single.

Listen below!

"I'd rather dance alone than with the devil," says Uchis of the track. "This song is about healing, freedom and embracing the mixed emotions that come with that. I hope my fans feel sexy when they listen to it. I'm so excited to share more."

"Solita" is the first new music from Uchis since the 2018 release of her massively acclaimed debut album Isolation on Interscope Records. In the months since, Uchis has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia and at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many more.

Raised between Virginia and her parents' native Colombia, Kali Uchis rose to prominence with her project Por Vida in 2015. Uchis' debut album, Isolation, received widespread critical acclaim and was named to Best of 2018 lists by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, NPR, Vulture and many more. Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Juanes, Diplo, Major Lazer, Tyler, The Creator, Daniel Caesar, Bootsy Collins, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada, Leon Bridges and more.





