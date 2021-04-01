Kaleo Unveils New Album 'Details'

GRAMMY-nominated rock band KALEO has announced details for their much-anticipated, second full length album. Surface Sounds is set to arrive everywhere on April 23, and available for pre-order now.

To accompany the news, KALEO has unveiled another new track from their forthcoming album - "Skinny" - available now at all DSPs and digital retailers alongside an official lyric video.

Captured in studios around the world, Surface Sounds is very much the brainchild of KALEO frontman, singer, and songwriter JJ Julius Son. Co-producing a majority of the album alongside GRAMMY winner Dave Cobb, Julius Son was able to execute his singular vision, leaning into his affinity for blues, folk, and rock. The album's current single "Break My Baby" - produced by GRAMMY winner Mike Elizondo; written solely and co-produced by Julius Son - made an immediate impact at Triple A radio as the #1 most added song after its first week and continues to climb the format's chart.

Additionally, the band recently unveiled a breath-taking, live performance version of the track that was recorded and filmed at the iconic ÞRÍDRANGAR lighthouse, located atop a remote rock formation in the North Atlantic Ocean, several miles off the coast of their native Iceland. The stunning video (watch HERE) follows two previously released, live performance visuals that feature the beautiful, environmental landscapes found in Iceland: "Save Yourself (LIVE at Fjallsárlón)" and "Way Down We Go (LIVE in a Volcano)," which showcased the band's 2x-Platinum smash. Last year, KALEO performed an acoustic version of "Break My Baby" for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," captured in the middle of picturesque lake Ellidavatn near Julius Son's home in Iceland.

KALEO recently announced 2022 dates for their "Fight or Flight Tour," which now also includes a stop at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 16, 2022. Initially set for the summer of 2020, but rescheduled due to the global pandemic, the worldwide tour's North American leg - which kicks off at Seattle's Showbox SoDo on February 22, 2022 (full itinerary below) - is on sale now.

Nearly all of KALEO's Fight or Flight Tour shows will take place in the originally scheduled venues, with previously purchased tickets being honored in most cases. For ticket info, individual show details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.OfficialKALEO.com.

"Break My Baby" follows the band's other single "I Want More," which reached #6 on Billboard's Triple A radio chart and was performed live in studio on CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Both tracks were delivered simultaneously last year to offer a first taste of new music since the band's major label debut album, 2016's RIAA-Gold certified A/B. KALEO subsequently released "Alter Ego" - which Julius Son calls "probably our most classic rock song" - and the brooding ballad "Backbone." All four tracks will appear on the band's forthcoming Elektra/Atlantic Records full length album Surface Sounds, set for release in the coming months. More details to be announced soon.

Watch the lyric video for "Skinny" here: