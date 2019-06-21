Kalen Allen to Host LOVELOUD Festival

Famed internet and television sensation Kalen Allen has been announced as the host for the third annual LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T today. Known for his massively popular online videos that have accumulated over 230 million views globally and earned him a regular guest spot on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kalen has enamored audiences around the world with his one-of-a-kind personality. Having been a featured speaker at last year's festival, LOVELOUD & AT&T are thrilled to have him return this summer to emcee the full day of festivities. On the day of the event, Kalen will also host the official LOVELOUD Festival livestream on @ATT, which reached over 7.2 million fans from around the world last year.

The livestream isn't the only way AT&T is bringing LOVELOUD to the masses. Fans will also have the opportunity to take action! Beginning June 29 at 12:01am and 11:59pm on June 30, every time a fan uses #TURNUPTHELOVE on Twitter, AT&T will donate $1 to the LOVELOUD Foundation, supporting LGBTQ+ youth-serving organizations, up to $200,000.

"A sense of belonging is something every human-being longs for, especially marginalized communities. The most beautiful thing about LOVELOUD is that it is that place for so many individuals!" said Kalen about the event. "I have been to so many music festivals, but I have never been to one that is filled with so much love, acceptance, and community. I will always be front row and center at a place like that."

Today, multi-platinum alternative rock group AJR has also been announced as an addition to the festival's main stage lineup. They will join previously announced headliner and Grammy® Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling pop star, and advocate for equality Kesha, as well as a star-studded lineup of other artists that includes LOVELOUD Founder & Imagine Dragons-Frontman Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara, Daya, K. Flay, PVRIS, and Laura Jane Grace. A limited number of remaining tickets for the event have been released back to the general public. For purchase information, visit HERE now.

LOVELOUD has also announced an incredible lineup of speakers and performers set to appear at this year's festival, including Emma González, Lena Waithe (Lead Mentor, AT&T 2019 Mentorship Program), Tyler Glenn, VINCINT, Parson James, Gnash, Andy Allo, Aja Volkman, Ty Herndon, Brandon Stansell, Paul Cardall, Miya Folick, Shannon Beveridge, Vivek Shraya, Shamir and Foreign Figures. The event will also feature an appearance by Matt Easton, the recent BYU Valedictorian who made headlines for coming out during his graduation speech, as well as a dance routine by former BYU mascot "Cosmo" Charlie Bird feat. BYU Cougarettes and Alumni.

Fans can also catch the concert via live broadcast Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT on AT&T AUDIENCE Network - DIRECTV Ch. 239 and streaming on DIRECTV NOW, WatchTV and the DIRECTV app.

LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T seeks to progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities. Through music, performance and an inspiring message, LOVELOUD and AT&T share vision of a future where LGBTQ+ youth are wholly connected to love and acceptance.

Founded by Dan Reynolds in 2017, the LOVELOUD Foundation will again aim to raise more than $1,000,000 from this year's event, a goal that was surpassed at last year's festival. Proceeds will benefit past beneficiaries The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Encircle, as well as other vital organizations that proudly serve our LGBTQ+ youth. LGBTQ+ teen suicide, often caused by a lack of communication or an absence of acceptance, is one of the most troubling issues in the community. LOVELOUD provides a place of affirmation and security for LGBTQ+ youth and raises money for mental health and health services for them.

Creating a concert-going experience that is inclusive of all fans is a priority for LOVELOUD and AT&T. All volunteers onsite will be going through sensitivity training from Gender Spectrum, an organization whose mission it is to create a gender-inclusive world for all children and youth. To accomplish this, they help families, organizations, and institutions increase understandings of gender and consider the implications that evolving views have for each of us. Additionally, LOVELOUD is partnering with KultureCity to ensure an experience that is sensory inclusive by providing training to volunteers, sensory inclusive bags and a mobile sensory room at the event. 1 in 6 fans have a sensory need. Loud noises, lights, smells and crowds are overwhelming and physically painful, and fans are often isolated because of this. LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T is eager to meet these needs and provide fans a concert environment that is welcoming and accepting of everyone.

Photo Credit: JSquared





