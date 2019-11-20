Kaleb Lee Performed 'Nothin on You' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Country singer/songwriter joined his friend and mentor, superstar Kelly Clarkson on her show last Wednesday, November 13. Lee performed his new single "Nothin' On You" and chatted with Clarkson about his music career and what he's been up too since The Voice.



Check it out below.



"Kelly is amazing and I had a blast on her show," exclaims Lee. "It was so much fun to see her doing her thing."



Clarkson praised Lee's performance and song saying, "'Nothin' On You' is out now, you're dumb if you don't get it. It's so good."



Lee's single "Nothin' On You" is available everywhere you stream or buy music. Listen here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories