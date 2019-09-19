Kae Astra Shares 'Medicate' Video With AudioFemme; New EP Fortune Out November 1

On November 1 Kae Astra will release her debut EP Fortune via Modern Outsider. Today Audiofemme premiered the official video for "Medicate" the first single to be lifted from the forthcoming EP along with an exclusive interview with Kae Astra. About the video Audiofemme says, "'Medicate' takes on the feeling of laudanum, waves of euphoria building and crescendoing just out of reach. In the video, Astra pulls from outside the camera's gaze, drawing floating objects in around herself. Her starry-eyed incantation has a depth of sound and subject that's especially surprising, considering this is only Astra's second single." Director John Valley adds, "I wanted to shoot something based on how the sounds of the music made me feel. I didn't want to worry about a narrative arch or nuanced characters. I only followed the lyrics in a general sense. I didn't try to decipher a specific interpretation of Kae Astra's lyrics. This is her first music video and I wanted to make sure we were introducing her to the audience first and foremost. I wanted to make sure I gave her the time on screen to be herself and express the song with her performance." Medicate is also available to share and add to your playlists at Spotify.

Kae Astra is an Armenian-American music artist currently based in Austin, TX. 80's nostalgia, haunting melodies, and a lush dream pop soundscape intertwine in her debut EP Fortune, a collaboration between Kae Astra and Austin, TX mainstays Walker Lukens and Curtis Roush (of Bright Light Social Hour) who produced the EP. The songs were mixed by Danny Reisch (Wye Oak, The Octopus Project, White Denim) and mastered by Dave Cooley (M83, Animal Collective, Washed Out).



Kae Astra melds her history of music making with a newfound effervescent energy as frontwoman and lead songwriter for this project. The first track "Dreams" paints a binary picture of grief teetering between gnawing despair and glimmers of hope. This song sets the stage for an EP that stirs listeners, emotionally and physically. The songs go deep spiritually and are undeniably danceable. You could hear them in the club, a yoga class, or while having a good cry-and be equally satisfied. Kae Astra says the overarching theme is "resilience", mirroring both her personal journey and continued artistic pursuits. Expect to move and be moved.

Listen to "Medicate" here:

Photo credit: Pooneh Ghana





Related Articles View More Music Stories