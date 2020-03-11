KSHMR & Dharma Worldwide Unveil Dharma Studio

California-born DJ and producer KSHMR and his record label Dharma Worldwide are proud to announce Dharma Studio, a brand-new music production education platform aiming to help producers of all levels find their way in the dance music world.



Striving to become the best place to learn and get the tools producers need for making music, Dharma Studio's suite of resources includes tutorials from KSHMR and other Dharma artists, sound packs, templates, demo feedback and more.



With resources provided for both free Basic User accounts and paid Pro accounts, and new content added on an ongoing basis, Dharma Studio offers something for everyone - from the developing bedroom producer to the experienced artist with major label releases.



"Dharma Studio has evolved out of the Dharma Worldwide label universe and features lessons, sample packs and more from me and the other artists who release on Dharma," KSHMR explains.



"Everybody should have access to this, so I've made it affordable with free and pro plans. I feel there needs to be a better resource on the internet for upcoming producers, and I hope Dharma Studio provides the knowledge and tools to take your production skills to the next level."



Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR's biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit 'Like A G6' spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for 'Secrets', the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as 'Megalodon', 'Burn', 'Karate' and 'Wildcard'.



KSHMR received recognition for his talents when he picked up the DJ Mag award for 'Best Live Act' in 2017, and also placed at #15 on the DJ Mag Top 100 list for 2019. Also headlining renowned festivals such as Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas and Coachella, KSHMR's last tour centered around an animated story woven seamlessly into the music and special effects - the 4D experience is truly one of electronic music's most immersive.



KSHMR founded his label Dharma Worldwide with a goal of showcasing sounds of dance music from all around the world. Since its inception in 2017, the label has released tracks from over 200 artists covering six continents. The label has built a worldwide community and released tracks from Timmy Trumpet, Mike Williams, JETFIRE, KAAZE, Mariana Bo, Dropgun, Marnik, and many more.



A huge development in the world of electronic production, Dharma Studio has the potential to become the number one online resource for making music.



Visit https://www.dharmaworldwide.com to sign up for a Dharma Studio account.





