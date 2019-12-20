KSENIA Releases New Video 'LIKE IT OR NOT'

Russian-born singer-songwriter Ksenia (Ka-SIN-ee-uh) lets the world know she's in charge! Through her new single, "Like it or Not," the artist shares a big life lesson that nobody else's opinions matter but your own when it comes to making life choices. In her new video for the song, Ksenia shows you can be in control and have fun while doing it!

"Like it or Not" is from Ksenia's upcoming 7-track EP, Fire with Fire, out in February 2020. The singer combines electro-pop, R&B as well as traditional Russian folk melody to create seven original songs that tell stories about self-empowerment and taking responsibility for your own happiness. Ksenia co-wrote the songs on her new EP with LA songwriter/producer Mario Marchetti, who has produced songs for Jojo and Demi Lovato. She also co-wrote one of the songs with Trevor Holmes, a semi-finalist on American idol in 2018.



LA Story, who premiered the video on Dec. 19, 2019, lauds not only Ksenia's confidence and "great voice," but also "that she's comfortable being on camera (thanks to her MFA in acting & film)." The editor goes on to say, "Her comfortable stage presence really grabs your attention. Once in character, she really owns the screen."



From a small town in Russia to being bi-coastal in NYC and LA, Ksenia is ready to take on the world! Check out her third single and fun video, "Like it or Not," out now. Be sure to look out for this powerhouse artist's new EP, Fire with Fire, coming to you in February 2020.

Watch the new video here:





