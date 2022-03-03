KINGS Releases Debut EP 'boy tears'

Artist and songwriter KINGS has released her debut EP, boy tears. The project is out now via Snafu Records.

Today's EP release is a culminating moment for KINGS after a year of growth sparked by the release of a string of singles that have catapulted her artistry to new heights. A collection of slick indie-pop tracks brimming with sharp lyricism meant to inspire relationship catharsis and self-empowerment, KINGS describes, "boy tears is my way of saying, i cried over a really dumb boy, probably too much, then i realized, why the hell am i crying when i could be screaming these songs in my car at 2am. i couldn't be more stoked to share these stories with my audience. if i can help just one person going through a heartbreak with these songs, that's all i can ask for honestly."

Today's release follows 2021 standout singles "ur a good bye," "thank me later," "skeletons," and "how to kill me," which have seen love from outlets like Teen Vogue, Flaunt, & American Songwriter + adds to Spotify's Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Pop. "thank me later" alone has garnered 2 million Spotify streams.

KINGS lives a life split between singing and songwriting in Nashville, working in Los Angeles, and navigating her meteoric rise. Revolving around relationships, heartbreak, and girl power, KINGS' songwriting maintains a focused aim: to inspire and empower others. A born performer and songwriter, KINGS has amassed a rabid fan base on social media with a loyal following of 5.1M+ on TikTok.

Born in smalltown North Carolina, KINGS threw herself into the arts at a young age, playing piano, singing, and studying dance. By age 15, her parents were driving her to/from Nashville every month for songwriting sessions, and in senior year of high school, she and her family moved to Nashville permanently to approach her music career head-on.

First driven by a wave of buzz in 2019 after her mega-viral TikTok amassed over 70 million views, KINGS' following has skyrocketed. Her videos showcase her raw vocal talent in fun, candid environments and have drawn coverage for outlets like TIME and Today.

Catch KINGS live next March 28 in Los Angeles @ Resident. Tickets here.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new lyric video here: