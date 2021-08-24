KILLVAL Shares New Single 'Space Ranger'

Today sees Richmond, VA-based rapper Killval release a new single "Space Ranger" via Repost. Killval shares "'Space Ranger' is about letting go and chasing the future. You can't just keep staying stuck holding onto a relationship, you need to cut off the loose ends and enjoy your life. Bridges burn, you need to grow up and leave the past behind in order to shine." The single was produced by Twzrd & Alex Oso.

"Space Ranger" is the second single Killval has released this year following "Friends." He burst onto the scene in 2020 with the release of his first single "So Long" which generated almost 30 million streams across all platforms, and followed that in November with his debut EP Romance For Madness.

Killval is Jayshawn Kylek Rowland. The rapper was born and raised in Richmond, VA and grew up listening to a mix of rock (Smashing Pumpkins, Arctic Monkeys, Nirvana) and hip hop (Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent). It was the 2015 release of Lil Uzi Vert's Luv Is Rage that prompted Rowald into making his own music.

With an eye towards creating a more "underground" sound he created the moniker Killval and quickly started releasing tracks on Soundcloud. Best friend and well-known Internet Money producer Nick Mira (Juice Wrld, Lil Tecca, Iann Dior) began showing Killval beats, kickstarting his genre-bending career highlighting his knack for freestyling to create stories of heartbreak, understanding life and "good vibes."

Photo Credit: Christopher Tadeo