KID BLOOM Announces New EP 'Inner Light Part 1' & Shares New Single 'Dead Butterflies'

Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Kid Bloom (Lennon Kloser) has announced the February 16 release of a new EP, Inner Light Part 1 via Position Music. Today he shared the lead-single “Dead Butterflies,” an acoustic guitar-flecked, groovy pop song. Calling the track “cosmic,” Alternative Press premiered “Dead Butterflies” and they further noted

"As Kid Bloom, Lennon Kloser makes wickedly catchy, psychedelic dance music that's indebted to '80s pop heroes as much as modern luminaries like Kevin Parker and MGMT."

Kid Bloom told them, “this song was inspired by me having moments to myself, in my room dancing to the instrumental of the track. The words just kind of came out of me - I sang the words 'dead butterflies' & it just made sense. Then, all week after writing it, I saw dead butterflies on the ground around Los Angeles, so I stuck with it and this is what came from it. Also, the dead butterflies signify the feeling of pity and hurt you feel when you sleep with your ex.”

Watch the video, directed by Eric Daniels and Diego Andrade, here:

Kid Bloom will celebrate the release of Inner Light Part 1 with the “Inner Light” tour, his biggest North American tour to date The run kicks off with an EP release celebration on February 18, at The Roxy in Los Angeles, CA and includes a stop at New York City's Gramercy Theater on March 9 before concluding in Pomona, CA on March 30. During it, he'll finally have the chance to perform the new material in front of audiences for the first time after having spent the better part of the past year in the studio.

“I'm equally as nervous as I am excited,” he says. “But that's what makes these songs feel so emotional and true.” Tickets are on-sale here and all dates are listed below.

Inner Light marks the follow up to 2023's Shaky Knees EP which featured the singles “Walk With Me” and “Sparkle,” with the former quickly surpassing 1.5M million total streams to date.

Kid Bloom measures growth on a microscopic level, a rare deviation from most people who like to quantify things on grander scales. Whether it's songwriting prowess, his skills on any number of instruments, or a development in his interpersonal relationships and maturity as a person, the artist born Lennon Kloser is focused on a little bit more each day, each hour, each minute, and each second.

This evolution was most recently chronicled through Shaky Knees, on which he sang about experiences both surreal and deeply personal with an edge that could be alternately serious and playful. “I had this huge awakening, or maybe more of an epiphany, of what the music I really love to hear feels like,” says Kloser, whose audience has grown by leaps and bounds with each successive release since his 2017 debut, A Long Kiss Goodbye.

“What started to resonate with me towards the end of this EP was writing and making songs from a really different place … a quieter place. It has been leading me down some weird roads. I'm digging the fact that I'm doing almost the polar opposite of what I'd instinctively do.”

Fresh sounds abound on Inner Light Part 1, from lead single “Dead Butterflies,” the tangible equivalent of how self-pity manifests itself in relationships, to the slow-building, stripped-down musical pep talk “More Life,” which Kloser crafted with the help of his sister Luka Kloser. Elsewhere, the easier-said-than-done concept informs the vocal-forward “That's What Happens,” which is fueled by what Kloser describes as “the sentiment of radical acceptance.”

“It is all a journey and it is all a blossoming,” he offers when asked how the new EP material sits alongside Shaky Knees. “In that journey, I found that sometimes cohesion and things fitting together can take a backseat when you're changing, you know? The introspection and immediacy of the newer songs takes the veil away a little bit. There's not too much fanciness.”

While last year's EP nodded to formative inspirations such as Frank Ocean and Hall and Oates, with Inner Light, Kloser found himself drawn to more “weird stuff,” in an effort to “sound completely off the mark of whatever it is that I've already done. This time, I'm really looking in and wondering what that sound is that I am.”

Kid Bloom “Inner Light” tour

2/18 - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

2/23 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

2/25 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

2/27 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

2/28 - Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas - Dallas, TX

2/29 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

3/2 - The Masquerade - Purgatory - Atlanta, GA

3/3 - The End - Nashville, TN

3/7 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

3/8 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

3/9 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

3/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

3/12 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

3/14 - Amsterdam Music Hall - St. Paul, MN

3/16 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO

3/18 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

3/20 - Treefort Fest - Boise, ID

3/27 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

3/29 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

3/30 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA