KELI HOLIDAY Shares New Single & Video 'Where You Feel'

Today, April 23, Keli Holiday's second single "Where You Feel" featuring additional production from K.I.M. (of The Presets) has been made available on BMG. The music video for "Where You Feel" premiered via Buzzbands.LA yesterday, April 22. Radiating warmth and sunny socal vibes, the song evokes feelings of great holidays to come.

"Where You Feel" is also accompanied by a video which was shot on Los Angeles' Venice boardwalk with Keli Holiday's Adam Hyde (aka one-half of Australia's Peking Duk) walking in the crowd enjoying a beautiful seaside day while nibbling on a chocolate covered banana-one of the many ways to do a holiday in LA.

"'Where You Feel' is sweet Mexican cola in a song, it's the sweat dripping from your cheeks, it's day drinking in the streets of sunny California. The song was born on a sunny day in Los Angeles. I recorded the guitar chords and it felt right, without an ounce of force - it all fell into place and felt right," says Hyde. "I wrote this song with a very talented fellow Australian - Alex Lahey. I added the salt and she added the sugar. I shot the clip with my good friend and creative mastermind (creative for The Garden and more) Taylor Bonin. I came up with the idea of a run and gun style shoot where I belt the song out of a speaker whilst singing and dancing along the Venice boardwalk - he loved the idea and nailed it. This is the second taste of the holiday and I can't wait to share what else is to come very soon."

The Keli Holiday project made its debut at the top of 2021 with "We Don't Have To Know," a homage to energy and sounds of West-Coast America, which Hyde shared "This song is the soundtrack to a Southern Californian kick on. The drums are smacking, the guitar is popping and the sun is shining. I had so much fun writing and recording this song as I had just moved to LA and the energy in the studio that day was right. Every time I press play on it, it takes me to that place - to a fun place. A place we all deserve to be. Long live the holiday." "Where You Feel" continues the storyline.

Both "Where You Feel" and "We Don't Have To Know" will appear on Keli Holiday's album due out this summer.

Watch the video here: