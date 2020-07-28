KCRW Presents Summer Club 2020

KCRW’s Summer Club is Free to All Members, with a Donation of $1 or More for Non-Members

KCRW presents the first-ever Summer Club, featuring an eclectic array of interactive virtual events to keep you entertained throughout the season. Weekly online events feature KCRW DJs, on-air hosts, and a variety of special guest artists. From music to improv, potlucks to trivia, to wrestlers & aerialists & rollergirls, there's a summer full of KCRW fun in your future!

KCRW's Summer Club is free to all members, with a donation of $1 or more for non-members. A donation of $30 or more will enroll you in KCRW's Fringe Benefits membership level (normally available at the $60 level and above).

KCRW's Summer Club 2020 is generously sponsored by our premier partner HBO Max.

View More Music Stories Related Articles