KCRW Presents Summer Club 2020
KCRW’s Summer Club is Free to All Members, with a Donation of $1 or More for Non-Members
KCRW presents the first-ever Summer Club, featuring an eclectic array of interactive virtual events to keep you entertained throughout the season. Weekly online events feature KCRW DJs, on-air hosts, and a variety of special guest artists. From music to improv, potlucks to trivia, to wrestlers & aerialists & rollergirls, there's a summer full of KCRW fun in your future!
KCRW's Summer Club is free to all members, with a donation of $1 or more for non-members. A donation of $30 or more will enroll you in KCRW's Fringe Benefits membership level (normally available at the $60 level and above).
KCRW's Summer Club 2020 is generously sponsored by our premier partner HBO Max.
