KAYZO Announces North American 'UNLEASHED' Tour

Genre-defying producer/DJ, KAYZO, has announced dates for his North American 'UNLEASHED' Tour. Kicking off on 3/27 in Denver, the twelve-date tour will include stops in cities such as Dallas, New York City, Milwaukee and Vancouver, before wrapping up on 5/9 in Seattle. The dates, which come in support of KAYZO's latest album Unleashed (released August 14th on Welcome Records), will feature live elements such as a rock band to support the innovative DJ. For tickets, please visit: https://www.kayzounleashed.com/. Dates for an additional 'Lights Out' Tour, featuring a more traditional DJ set, will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on KAYZO, please visit: https://kayzo-music.com/.

Houston-born, Los Angeles-based electronic artist KAYZO, née Hayden Capuozzo, is one of the fastest-rising producer/DJs of this decade. From his beginnings as an eager student at the Icon Collective music production school in L.A. to his official debut as the winner of Insomniac Events' Discovery Project competition in 2012, KAYZO has graduated from budding producer to breakthrough artist in just over five years. Recognized as one of Billboard Dance's 100 Artists of 2019 (#67), KAYZO is today a bona fide global act.

His debut album OVERLOAD was releasedin January 2018 on KAYZO's own Ultra Music imprint, Welcome Records. Featuring a stimulating, cross-genre blend of rock theatrics and electronic futuristic, OVERLOAD has amassed over 21 million streams on Spotify alone.

In May 2018, he followed this up with a remix of Papa Roach's "Last Resort", which has amassed more than 13 million Spotify streams. Elsewhere, the dubstep monster "Wake Up," his collaboration with RIOT, counts more than 20 million streams on Spotify, with an additional 3 million on SoundCloud. KAYZO has continued to blend the genre of rock and electronic music with releases "Fake Fake Fake" featuring XO Sad and a highly anticipated song with Underoath titled "Wasted Space."

KAYZO's latest album, Unleashed, was released in August 2019 to acclaim from Alternative Press, Billboard, Spin and more. Hismost expansive effort to date, Unleashed features alternative heavyweights such as Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Of Mice & Men and Underoath. "When I was able to sit down in the studio, talk face to face and exchange creative ideas with these bands in real time...that's when the real magic happened", Kayzo describes. "It was incredibly rewarding to be in the studio with these guys. I ended up learning so much."

UNLEASHED Tour

3/27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great Saltair

4/09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Market

4/10 - Austin, TX - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

4/11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

4/18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

4/24 - New York, NY - Great Hall at Avant Gardner

4/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/01 - St. Paul/Minneapolis, MN - Myth Live

5/02 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

5/08 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

5/09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

*On sale now: https://www.kayzounleashed.com/*





