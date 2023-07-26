KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE Coming to Movie Theaters Worldwide in August

Following his explosive career as a member of one of Korea’s hottest K-pop groups, the multi-million-selling Wanna One, KANGDANIEL (aka Kang Daniel) chose to walk down a path all his own. With the release of his first studio album in 2022, KANGDANIEL stood before fans for his first solo concert in Seoul, which also marked the start of his epic “FIRST PARADE” world tour.

On Wed., Aug. 30 and Sat., Sept. 2, movie audiences worldwide can experience KANGDANIEL’s “FIRST PARADE” tour like never before with documentary film KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE. The exciting concert doc chronicles Kang Daniel’s time in rehearsals, intimate discussions with the people closest to him, heartfelt interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and show-stopping live performances on stage.

Tickets for KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE go on sale beginning Tues., Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET at www.kangdanielmyparade.com. KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and WYS En Scene. Visit the event website for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are excited to join forces once again with the WYS En Scene team to present KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE in cinemas worldwide. As a sensational solo artist, KANGDANIEL has widespread appeal and a dedicated global fanbase, and we believe MY PARADE is a perfect fit for the event cinema experience and a welcomed addition to the K-pop genre on the big screen."

KANGDANIEL: MY PARADE is Trafalgar Releasing's third collaboration with WYS En Scene including the upcoming MAMAMOO: MY CON THE MOVIE in movie theaters worldwide August 9 and 12 and Astro’s Stargazer Astroscope in 2022.

About Kang Daniel

KANGDANIEL is a Korean singer-songwriter and actor. His rise to fame came after finishing in 1st place in Season 2 of Produce 101 (2017), a reality survival show to become a member of a new project group. KANGDANIEL’s first place standing made him the “center” of the group, Wanna One, which debuted under YMC Entertainment.

Following a successful debut and world tour, Wanna One disbanded in 2019. KANGDANIEL subsequently established his own agency, KONNECT Entertainment (CEO), to manage his career. He releases a new album every year, has begun a career as an actor, and continues to host the dance survival shows, “Street Woman Fighter” and “Street Man Fighter.”