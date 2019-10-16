KAH-LO To Support Bea Miller on 'Sunsets In Outerspace Tour'

Nigerian-born, New York City-based rising star Kah-Lo will support Bea Miller on her 'Sunsets in Outerspace' tour kicking off tonight (October 16) in Tampa Bay, FL.

From her 2017 debut solo single "Fasta" (enjoying a record five weeks at number one on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Chart and earning praise from the likes of Calvin Harris, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Faithless) and her GRAMMY-nominated and chart topping smash "Rinse & Repeat" with producer Riton to the 2018 streaming hit "Fake I.D." (with Selena Gomez representing as the track's biggest fan and over two million tags on TikTok), Australian radio Triple J favorite "Ginger" and "Catching Feelings," her dreamy collaboration with Mr. Eazi and Riton, Kah-Lo is taking the world by storm as the biggest female Nigerian artist on Spotify.

Discover 'This Is Kah-Lo' on Spotify here.



Music has played a huge part in Kah-Lo's life. Born Faridah Demola-Seriki in Lagos, Nigeria, as a child her father and uncle would play various 80s & 90s pop and hip-hop records around her home. Artists such as Slick Rick, M.I.A. Rihanna, Madonna and Kanye West have all influenced her musical direction as well as her unique sense of style, topped off with her long flowing signature green hair. Beginning her musical journey straight out of university after making the brave decision to move from Nigeria to the U.S., she decided it was all or nothing and started taking crucial steps into the development of her fearless brand. Kah-Lo soon began performing in bars and coffee shops across New York City -perfecting her craft while also uploading random tracks to her Soundcloud page.



Fast forward to 2019, Kah-Lo has amassed over 250 million combined streams, made the Shazam 'Next To Know' selection, was nominated for 'Best International Artist' at the Nigerian Entertainment Awards, featured on Selena Gomez's remix of "Back To You," was a surprise guest during Idris Elba's Coachella set on their track "Ballie," featured on Diplo's track "Give Dem" and collaborated with The Knocks on "Awa Ni."



Currently putting the final touches on a new single due out later this month and working on her first solo full-length release, Kah-Lo looks set to dominate now into 2020.



KAH-LO TOUR DATES w/Bea Miller

October 16

Tampa Bay, FL

The Orpheum

October 18

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Revolution Live

October 19

Orlando, FL

Beacham

October 22

Charlotte, NC

Underground

October 23

Nashville, TN

Cannery

October 26

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

October 28

Washington, DC

9:30 Club

October 29

Philadelphia, PA

Theatre of Living Arts

November 1

Brooklyn, NY

Warsaw

November 2

Boston, MA

Paradise Rock Club

November 4

Detroit, MI

Saint Andrew's Hall

November 5

Toronto, ON

Danforth Music Hall

November 8

Chicago, IL

Metro

November 9

Minneapolis, MN

Varsity

November 13

Portland, OR

Wonder Ballroom

November 15

Berkeley, CA

UC Theater

November 30

Los Angeles, CA

The Fonda Theatre

Photo credit: Shane Suban





