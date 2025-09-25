K-Pop Spotlight: Soloist WOODZ Returns With 'I’ll Never Love Again' Digital Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Korean singer-songwriter and global rockstar WOODZ has released his latest artistic chapter with the release of a two-track digital single, titled 'I’ll Never Love Again.' This marks WOODZ's first release following his discharge from his mandatory military service.

The project follows the viral resurgence of WOODZ's hit song 'Drowning,' which soared to No. 1 on major Korean music charts earlier this year. Building on that momentum, I’ll Never Love Again captures both the intensity of heartbreak and the defiance of pushing forward, showing an artist unafraid to bare his vulnerabilities while crafting music that transcends boundaries.

The focus track, “I’ll Never Love Again,” fuses folk-inspired textures with the grandeur of alternative rock. Opening with a melancholy organ melody, the song swells into crashing drums and guitars, mirroring the torment of heartbreak and the resolve that follows. WOODZ’s voice, raw yet commanding, intertwines with a choir to create a sweeping soundscape where sorrow and beauty collide. Its lyrics echo with haunting finality: “If this is how love always ends, I’ll never love again.” The accompanying music video visuals embrace a cinematic palette — evoking solemnity, yet reflecting the resilience of humanity as we continue to reach for love despite inevitable heartbreak.

The second track “Smashing Concrete”, which was first released as a visualizer in late July (watch HERE), channels pure, unfiltered energy. The song shifts into explosive alternative metal, combining WOODZ’s rap and vocals with razor-sharp guitar and thunderous percussion. Its message is simple yet unrelenting: break down the walls in front of you and push through. The result is a cathartic anthem of defying obstacles, one that radiates liberation and perseverance.

Listen to both tracks below:

I'll Never Love Again Music Video

About WOODZ

WOODZ (Cho Seungyoun) is a South Korean multihyphenate artist — a singer-songwriter, producer, and performer — widely respected for his genre-defying sound, emotional range, and rare artistic versatility. From his early days in the idol group UNIQ and Produce X 101’s project boy band X1 to his breakout as a soloist, WOODZ has charted a path defined by resilience and creative evolution.

Since his solo debut, he’s written and produced nearly all his music, with critically acclaimed projects like EQUAL (2020), SET (2021), ONLY LOVERS LEFT (2021), COLORFUL TRAUMA (2022), and OO-LI (2023), blending elements of pop-rock, alternative R&B, hip-hop, and experimental sounds. Dubbed a “pop-rock chameleon” by DAZED, he’s earned over 300 million streams, over 900K followers, and approx. 800K monthly listeners on Spotify alone and topped iTunes charts in 20+ countries.

Ahead of his military enlistment, WOODZ embarked on a 7-continent (North/South America, Europe, and Asia) global tour in 2023 (fueled by his album OO-LI, Billboard’s #3 Best K-pop Album the same year) with sold out shows across 12 countries. Most recently, his track “Drowning” emerged as a sleeper hit and experienced a viral resurgence in late 2024, charting on Shazam and re-entering Korea’s Top 100 two years after release. “Drowning” has since surpassed 135 million views and almost 30 million streams on Spotify alone. As of September 2025, “Drowning” continues to maintain its position within the Top 5 of Korea’s leading music charts.

Amassing a social following of over 5 million, WOODZ is not only a favorite among fellow artists, but is also known as a fashion-forward figure. He’s gained recognition as a quiet, but confident style icon for his sleek experimental styling and effortlessly cool off-duty looks, earning him prominent fashion and culture magazine features in Korea’s Vogue, DAZED, W, GQ, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE, and more.

With more than a decade of industry experience, an expanding international footprint, and a growing body of critically respected work, WOODZ stands at the forefront of a new generation of K-pop soloists — an all-rounder visionary poised for his strongest era yet. Following the completion of his military service in July 2025, WOODZ has made stops at major festival stages across Japan and Korea, including Summer Sonic, Let’s Rock Festival, and Sound Planet Festival.

Photo Credit: EDAM Entertainment