K-Pop Spotlight: SM's Rookie Boy Group RIIZE Releases Funky Third Single, 'Talk Saxy'

RIIZE, SM's rookie boy group taking the world by storm, have released their new single "Talk Saxy", available now!

The funky dance track features a catchy saxophone riff coupled with 808 drums in a sound that is quintessentially "SM." Through the lyrics, the group expresses their confident and honest narrative of coming across an unfamiliar attraction and interest in someone new. "Talk Saxy" is the third single released from RIIZE, following the debut single "Get A Guitar", and its b-side "Memories."

Watch the 'Talk Saxy' Music Video:

Stream 'Talk Saxy' on Spotify:

About RIIZE

RIIZE – made up of SHOTARO, EUNSEOK, SUNGCHAN, WONBIN, SEUNGHAN, SOHEE, and ANTON – is already taking the industry by storm and became a ‘million-seller’ in the first week from ‘Get A Guitar’. They also broke the record for fastest K-Pop group to hit 1 million followers on Instagram, just four days after their account was launched. In August, they made their live debut on the iconic stage at Crypto.com Arena for KCON LA in front of thousands of fans. Focusing on authenticity and relatability, RIIZE forges a deep connection with their ever-growing fanbase by sharing their down-to-earth personalities and humble moments at the start of their new journey.

The group name RIIZE combines two words – “rise,” symbolizing growth, and “realize” representing achievements – which together encapsulate the idea of a team that grows as one while achieving their dreams. The seven exceptional members all possess both talent and visual appeal. With each member bringing their own unique characteristics and strengths, they embark on a real-time odyssey as one team to make new history in the K-Pop industry.

RIIZE is SM Entertainment’s newest rookie group, launching approximately three years after the future-forward girl group aespa, and over seven years since the boundary-pushing boy group NCT, who have both achieved global success.