K-Pop Spotlight: NCT, ITZY, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and More Perform at the 2021 MAMAs

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, also known as MAMA, took place live on December 11, 2021. The ceremony was held at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. The theme for the ceremony was titled as "Make Some Noise."

MAMA is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by entertainment company CJ E&M. First held in South Korea, the majority of prizes has been won by K-pop artists, although there are other Asian artistes winning in various award categories, such as for Best Asian Artist and other professional-related awards. The awards ceremony was first held in Seoul in 1999. MAMA has also been held in various Asian countries and cities outside of South Korea between 2010 - 2017 & 2019 and now airs internationally online beyond Asia.

We're rounding up all of the stages from the big night, including NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Tomorrow X Together, ITZY, and more!

Hyunjin, Yeonjun, Yeji, Heeseung, Wooyoung, Karina - Opening Performance

JO1 - 僕らの季節

INI - Rocketeer

ITZY - LOCO and In the morning

JANNABI - A thought on an autumn night and I Know Where The Rainbow has Fallen

Gwang-il Jo X Gaeko - Waterbomb and GARION

SHOW ME THE MONEY 10TH - Resume and 82

ATEEZ - Turbulence

ATEEZ - The Real

NCT U - Universe (Let's Play Ball)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Frost

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - LO$ER=LO♡ER

Stray Kids - CHEESE

Stray Kids - Hey, Monster! + Thunderous

NCT DREAM - Hello Future

NCT DREAM - Hot Sauce

Wanna One - Spring Breeze

Wanna One - Energetic and Burn it Up

Wanna One - Beautiful (Part III)

aespa - Next Level

aespa - Savage

NCT 127 - Favorite (Vampire)

NCT 127 - Sticker

ENHYPEN - Drunk-Dazed

ENHYPEN - Tamed-Dashed

Brave Girls - Chi Mat Ba Ram and Rollin'

STREET WOMAN FIGHTER

Lee Hyori x STREET WOMAN FIGHTER - Do The Dance