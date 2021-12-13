K-Pop Spotlight: NCT, ITZY, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and More Perform at the 2021 MAMAs
Don't miss any stages from your favorite groups!
The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, also known as MAMA, took place live on December 11, 2021. The ceremony was held at CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. The theme for the ceremony was titled as "Make Some Noise."
MAMA is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by entertainment company CJ E&M. First held in South Korea, the majority of prizes has been won by K-pop artists, although there are other Asian artistes winning in various award categories, such as for Best Asian Artist and other professional-related awards. The awards ceremony was first held in Seoul in 1999. MAMA has also been held in various Asian countries and cities outside of South Korea between 2010 - 2017 & 2019 and now airs internationally online beyond Asia.
We're rounding up all of the stages from the big night, including NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, Tomorrow X Together, ITZY, and more!