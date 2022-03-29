K-Pop Spotlight: NCT Dream is in 'Glitch Mode' With New Comeback

Yesterday, March 28, K-Pop boy group NCT Dream made a comeback with their second full album, Glitch Mode, featuring a title track of the same name. As described by the group, the song has elements of "glitching, buffering, and chanting."

The album has recorded 703,700 sales on its first day, which breaks the group's previous record for its last album Hot Sauce, which sold over 671,000 albums on release day last year.

Glitch Mode Music Video

Glitch Mode Tracklist Fire Alarm Glitch Mode Arcade It's Yours Teddy Bear Replay Saturday Drip Better Than Gold Drive Never Goodbye Rewind Listen to the Glitch Mode album

Who are NCT Dream?

Consisting of seven members -- Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung -- NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the K-Pop boy group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. NCT Dream debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single "Chewing Gum".

Since their debut, NCT Dream have released four EPs, six singles and one studio album. They are the first and only Asian artist to appear three consecutive times on Billboard's "21 Under 21" list, placing at numbers 20, 13 and 19 from 2018 to 2020. NCT Dream were also included on Time's list of the "25 Most Influential Teens" of 2018.