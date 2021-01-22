Justin Moses Releases 'Fall Like Rain'

For the last three-quarters of a century, in the world of bluegrass music, one thing has always been certain; the cream rises to the top. And it didn't take long for International Bluegrass Music Association Award-winner Justin Moses to rise to his now prestigious status as one of the finest multi-instrumentalists in acoustic music. Available today, Moses's pickin' prowess and songwriting skills are on full display with his release of Fall Like Rain, a new self-produced full-length album on Mountain Fever Records. Featuring Moses on vocals and a slew of stringed instruments-from flat-top six-string and Weissenborn guitar to mandolin and banjo-Fall Like Rain not only sheds light on his many talents, but on the skill and perseverance it takes to piece them all together to create the final product. Fans can order a signed copy of the album at this link and listen to the album digitally right here.

Prior to the album's release, critics doted over a number of early singles and they've all performed well on Bluegrass Today and Roots Music radio charts with the album's title track reaching number 1. The Bluegrass Situation called "Taxland,"- which features Moses's wife of three years and acoustic superstar in her own right, Sierra Hull-"a melody that is all at once careening wildly towards its end and impossibly, impeccably clean," and Bluegrass Today premiered "Between The Lightning and The Thunder," a track featuring Moses's former bandleader during his time in the Dan Tyminski Band, Dan Tyminksi. The level of talent filling out these songs' arrangements speaks highly of the respect Moses carries in the acoustic music community. Del McCoury, Shawn Lane, Stuart Duncan, Bryan Sutton, Cody Kilby, Barry Bales, Michael Cleveland, Jason Carter, Jerry Douglas, and more can be heard between the album-opening Eric Clapton cover, "Fall Like Rain," and its tenth and final track, "Locust Hill."

Moses began his musical journey at the age of six after becoming interested in the mandolin. He first started to hone his skills playing in his family's band as a child. Since then, he's toured with bands such as Blue Moon Rising, The Dan Tyminski Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Blue Highway, and The Gibson Brothers. In his two-year stint with Tyminski, he realized an early dream of playing the Grand Ole Opry for the first time and recorded the 2009 IBMA Album of the Year and Grammy-nominated album, Wheels. In 2018 and 2020, Moses was the recipient of the IBMA's Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year award. Moses has appeared on stage or in studio with a diverse swath of artists including Alison Krauss, Del McCoury, Garth Brooks, Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Joe Diffie, Jerry Douglas, Vince Gill, Bruce Hornsby, Peter Frampton, Rosanne Cash, Dwight Yoakam, and Barry Gibb.

Moses has performed on prominent national shows such as The Late Show, Conan, The Today Show, and Grand Ole Opry LIVE. He performed alongside Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs on the CMA Awards in 2018 and appeared with an all-star cast of artists on the PBS special Country Music: Live at the Ryman in conjunction with Ken Burns' Country Music documentary in 2019. That same year, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum honored Justin by featuring him as a part of the American Currents exhibit.

