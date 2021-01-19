Justin Bieber Releases Vevo Footnotes Video for 'Anyone'

Global superstar Justin Bieber started the new year with the drop of "Anyone," a 1960's -inspired boxing video and power love ballad. Today, Bieber and the team that brought the visual to life have partnered with Vevo to bring viewers behind the scenes in a brand new episode of Vevo Footnotes.

Deutch, who hadn't met Bieber until their first scene together on this project, reveals that she had to learn stick shift for the role, wore her own vintage clothing in the video, and improvised the final line, "I love you."

Tilley and Bieber had discussed the concept for this video ad nauseum, and the song "Anyone" was the perfect fit to play out the storyline they envisioned. "It's kind of like The Notebook," says Bieber. Other key visual references throughout the music video include Creed, Rocky and Snatch.

