Junction 2 Returns to London After Two Postponed Festivals

Now taking place on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th June, Junction 2 Festival will host an array of artists across the electronic spectrum from a more eclectic lineup on Saturday, through to a techno-influenced bill on Sunday.

New additions to the monumental lineup include Maribou State DJ, George FitzGerald Live, Mount Kimbie, Romy, TSHA, Ela Minus Live, Max Cooper Live, Ben Böhmer Live, and Theo Nasa. Previously announced artists include Jon Hopkins, Avalon Emerson, Chaos in the CBD, Four Tet, Zenker Brothers, Adam Beyer, Omar plus more with Maceo Plex playing both days.

Having now been delayed for two years, Junction 2 finally returns as one of the capital's most loved dance festivals with over 55 acts performing across the weekend at Trent Park.

Junction 2 was one of the unlucky ones last year and couldn't quite make the festival work due to COVID restrictions. This year, although not in the rightful home of the festival the team has plenty of experience within Trent Park thanks to other events and will be using every ounce of that knowledge of the location to create a Junction 2 above and beyond anything that has come before. Now running across the Saturday and Sunday letting more people experience the show-stopping event like never before.

Junction 2 is all about the music and this year's stages will complement the diverse lineup with some new additions and old favorites following the festival to its temporary location.

Will Harold, Founder of Junction 2 says "It has been quite a journey through COVID 19, to come through that and find Boston Manor Park is unavailable to us in 2022 was a real body blow. We are so disappointed as a team, but at the same time we have been feel honored at the sheer volume of people who have waited patiently to see this epic line up, so the show must go on, and are determined that we will deliver this Festival in true J2 spirit to repay your support and loyalty.

We have worked in Trent park many times before so we know the space, its strengths and crucially that we can achieve great sound. After such a long wait, I'm excited to get back to doing what Junction 2 does best."

The two-day festival, which has been in the works for three years, appeals to a wide range of musical tastes. From huge room techno to gut-busting electro and dreamy house, this mixtape covers every aspect of electronic music. Junction 2 finally returns and as always, will deliver.